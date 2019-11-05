What is it?

A variant of the standard M2 (also known as the M2 Competition), the 2020 BMW M2 CS is a more powerful, more pumped-up version of the two-door performance coupe. It has several standard features and options that were lacking on the standard M2, and it leans heavily toward performance enthusiasts of the track-day type.

Under the hood, the M2 CS gets the same 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine as the standard M2, but power goes up from 405 to 444 horsepower (torque for both cars is 406 lb-ft). A six-speed manual is standard and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) is optional. The extra power isn't everything, though, as this M2 CS gets several features that'll help it stand out at your local BMW meetup.

The M2 CS includes a carbon-fiber hood, carbon-fiber roof, carbon-fiber spoiler, adaptive suspension, faux-suede M Competition seats, and adaptive cruise control. Surprise, surprise, there's more carbon fiber in the interior, too, as well as a premium Harman Kardon sound system that carries over from the standard M2. Options include the seven-speed DCT, high-performance carbon-ceramic brakes and upgraded Michelin Cup 2 tires.