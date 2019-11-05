  1. Home
2020 BMW M2 CS

Release Date
Second half of 2020
Price Range
$84,595 (including destination)

What to expect

  • Increased power over the standard M2, up to 444 horsepower
  • Standard six-speed manual transmission, optional seven-speed dual-clutch transmission
  • Standard adaptive suspension and available carbon-ceramic brakes
  • The 2020 BMW M2 CS is all-new but based on the first-gen M2 introduced for 2016
2020 BMW M2 CS review
by the Edmunds Experts11/05/2019
What is it?

A variant of the standard M2 (also known as the M2 Competition), the 2020 BMW M2 CS is a more powerful, more pumped-up version of the two-door performance coupe. It has several standard features and options that were lacking on the standard M2, and it leans heavily toward performance enthusiasts of the track-day type.

Under the hood, the M2 CS gets the same 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine as the standard M2, but power goes up from 405 to 444 horsepower (torque for both cars is 406 lb-ft). A six-speed manual is standard and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) is optional. The extra power isn't everything, though, as this M2 CS gets several features that'll help it stand out at your local BMW meetup.

The M2 CS includes a carbon-fiber hood, carbon-fiber roof, carbon-fiber spoiler, adaptive suspension, faux-suede M Competition seats, and adaptive cruise control. Surprise, surprise, there's more carbon fiber in the interior, too, as well as a premium Harman Kardon sound system that carries over from the standard M2. Options include the seven-speed DCT, high-performance carbon-ceramic brakes and upgraded Michelin Cup 2 tires.

2020 BMW M2 CS - Front 3/4
2020 BMW M2 CS
Why does it matter?

BMW has made some of the most iconic performance cars of all time, but these days most of its lineup consists of sedans and SUVs. Top-notch M cars such as the M3, M4 and M5 have been getting bigger, more expensive and way too complex for your average track-day enthusiast for quite some time. So if you want a small BMW that's fun to drive, your options are limited. And, unlike the M240i, this M2 CS has serious power connected to serious go-fast pieces.

The M2 CS is a limited-run car, with only 2,200 units being produced globally and only a handful of those making their way to American shores. In that light, the M2 CS is all about setting a benchmark for what a small, driver-focused M car can be. BMW has put the M badge on big SUVs such as the X6, and the current M5 relies on tons of technology to put down its massive power and keep its massive weight pointed in the right direction. The M2 CS looks like a reminder that BMW can still build the kind of nimble and raw performance vehicle that made enthusiasts fall in love with the brand in the past.

2020 BMW M2 CS - Dash
2020 BMW M2 CS
What does it compete with?

Two doors, four seats, rear-wheel drive, a manual transmission and track-day-ready tires? The BMW M2 CS sounds a bit like an American muscle car in lederhosen. The usual suspects, such as the Porsche Cayman and the Audi RS 5, will end up on the list of rivals. But buyers in this price-and-performance range might also consider cars such as the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, the Ford Mustang GT350, and potentially even the new mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette.

2020 BMW M2 CS - Action 3/4
2020 BMW M2 CS
Edmunds says

We welcome any rear-drive two-door coupe with a manual and sticky tires. Throw in some matte-gold wheels and an adaptive suspension, and you'll have us shouting, "Shut up and take my money!" in no time. The 2020 BMW M2 will be a welcome addition to a small segment of performance coupes, and we're excited to see what it can do at our test track.

2020 BMW M2 CS - Seat
2020 BMW M2 CS
