Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Consumer Reviews

It's a keeper

vonhippert, 09/17/2011
I bought mine 1 year ago and have put 20k on the car with no worries. It had 152k at time of purchase. This is my fifth older mbz and is my favorite one of them all. Fun to drive, great reliability and the interior layout is practical. I have seen the 3.0 liter inline six go 400k plus with just a top end rebuild. Things to be aware of: head gasket and engine harness failure. A small price to pay in overall upkeep, for a car that is safe, has classic lines and can handle high mileage with proper care.

Love My Mercedes

Aleeyah, 03/18/2008
i purchased this Mercedes in 2006, and it has 204,000 miles on it and I love the solid feel that you get in driving a Mercedes. I used to own nothing but Japanese cars. The German engineering is impeccable, this car has been very reliable. I see why this car was $53,900. 17 years later, still running strong, I see a lot of them still on the road, they are truely, classy cars and they keep their value, so that should tell you something!

Read Me

Dan Klug, 10/14/2003
This vehicle is an excellent choice for anyone wanting a great car for little money. This car sold for 50K when new. It has 225K miles on it and still runs like new. It is tight with no rattles or squeeks found in domestic vehicles less than 2 years old. The fuel economy is 32 MPG HWY and 23 MPG city. This car looks like a 50K car and cost less than a used Honda.

Never buy an early 4matic

doggiemom, 01/28/2003
We bought this car with 147K on it. We had it checked out and were told it was in great shape. It came to us with a failed transfer case leaking a qt of hydraulic oil every 100 miles. The repair was nearly $2,000 and the part very difficult to come by. Now the front and rear engine seals are leaking and the engine has to come out. That will be another $2,000+. The water pump and alternator failed within days of each other. There have been numerous hard start problems. This is all within 4 months. The car is fun to drive but I don't trust it to go more than a month without needing some hideously expensive repair.

my 1991 300E

R. Edmondson, 03/03/2010
Was a gift from my dad and have had for about 8 months. My mech. nephew worked on it for me, the main fuse went out and it was due for a tune up. He said it was one of the easier cars he's worked on. Apparently is was in need of replacing all tune up parts, it had run good, just not good fuel economy. Since tune up it runs funtabulous! :o) Best car I've ever owned, great car to drive, despite how heavy a car it is. Handles the road nicely, good acceleration. My only complaint is the air con won't hold freon, minor problem in grand scheme of things, will get fixed before this summer. In short, love this car and will keep as long as viable cost wise.

