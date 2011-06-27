Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Consumer Reviews

It's a keeper vonhippert , 09/17/2011 31 of 32 people found this review helpful I bought mine 1 year ago and have put 20k on the car with no worries. It had 152k at time of purchase. This is my fifth older mbz and is my favorite one of them all. Fun to drive, great reliability and the interior layout is practical. I have seen the 3.0 liter inline six go 400k plus with just a top end rebuild. Things to be aware of: head gasket and engine harness failure. A small price to pay in overall upkeep, for a car that is safe, has classic lines and can handle high mileage with proper care. Report Abuse

Love My Mercedes Aleeyah , 03/18/2008 14 of 14 people found this review helpful i purchased this Mercedes in 2006, and it has 204,000 miles on it and I love the solid feel that you get in driving a Mercedes. I used to own nothing but Japanese cars. The German engineering is impeccable, this car has been very reliable. I see why this car was $53,900. 17 years later, still running strong, I see a lot of them still on the road, they are truely, classy cars and they keep their value, so that should tell you something!

Read Me Dan Klug , 10/14/2003 12 of 12 people found this review helpful This vehicle is an excellent choice for anyone wanting a great car for little money. This car sold for 50K when new. It has 225K miles on it and still runs like new. It is tight with no rattles or squeeks found in domestic vehicles less than 2 years old. The fuel economy is 32 MPG HWY and 23 MPG city. This car looks like a 50K car and cost less than a used Honda.

Never buy an early 4matic doggiemom , 01/28/2003 11 of 11 people found this review helpful We bought this car with 147K on it. We had it checked out and were told it was in great shape. It came to us with a failed transfer case leaking a qt of hydraulic oil every 100 miles. The repair was nearly $2,000 and the part very difficult to come by. Now the front and rear engine seals are leaking and the engine has to come out. That will be another $2,000+. The water pump and alternator failed within days of each other. There have been numerous hard start problems. This is all within 4 months. The car is fun to drive but I don't trust it to go more than a month without needing some hideously expensive repair.