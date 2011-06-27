  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda Tribute
  4. Used 2001 Mazda Tribute
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Mazda Tribute DX-V6 Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Tribute
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,945
See Tribute Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,945
full time 4WDyes
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,945
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)262.4/360.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,945
Torque200 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle18.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,945
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,945
100 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,945
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,945
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,945
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,945
Front head room40.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,945
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,945
Length173 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3455 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height69.9 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width71.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,945
Exterior Colors
  • Chestnut Metallic
  • Sunburst Red Metallic
  • Mystic Black
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Jewel Green Metallic
  • Desert Metallic
  • Classic White
  • Galaxy Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,945
P215/70R S tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,945
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,945
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Tribute Inventory

Related Used 2001 Mazda Tribute DX-V6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles