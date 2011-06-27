Used 1995 Mazda MPV LXE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.0/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque169 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity38 cu.ft.
Length175.8 in.
Curb weight3745 lbs.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Width71.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Prestige Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Hunter Green Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • White
