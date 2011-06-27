Used 2013 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 Consumer Reviews

Most fun car in its segment IMO redlinez , 02/07/2013 9 of 11 people found this review helpful Well, I drove the now infamous Focus ST as well as the VW GTI and GLI and came back to the Speed3. The Focus was very slow to build boost and make power, felt very darty and followed every rut in the road. The newer GTI didn't have the magic that the MKV GTI possessed. It didn't have the instant torque feeling, maybe because I didn't floor it, very different throttle calibration possibly. The Jetta GLI was just too vanilla, it doesn't stand out in any real way other than the interior was pretty neat. The Speed3 entertains in normal driving like no other. Power comes on immediately, while the suspension is much more aggressive, it's well dampened. Report Abuse

The best package & vlaue kneo , 01/02/2013 17 of 26 people found this review helpful I test drove and heavily researched for 3+ months before I acquired a 2013 MS3 w/ Tech Pkg. I looked at all "classes" with budget of up to $45000 . I looked at Subaru WRX & WRS-STI, Acura TSX, Acura TL SH-AWD, Genesis 2.0T, GTI, BMW 328, etc. I needed a practical 4-door sports car which would provide convenience, great looking exterior, "every day" drive-ability, fast, good interior, excellent handling, good on gas when not "pushed", etc. I Could not ignore the amount of money I'd save with an MS3 while getting everything I wanted. If you love motorcycles, you'll love MS3--simple! :) Love it!! Report Abuse

Still Fun After a Year jbowen52 , 12/13/2013 Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I was looking for a hot hatchback and the choice was the Mazdaspeed 3 or Focus ST. I was fortunate that the local dealer carried both brands so was able to test them literally side by side. They are both outstanding in their genre. The choice came down to a small price advantage for the MS3, a bit more power and my wife liked the looks better. Gas mileage had been a concern when looking, but at least here in Florida, it is much better than rated. I average 24 around town and around 30 highway. All around a really fun ride with a bit of a firm ride. The gas mileage is still doing better than the factory rating, so no complaints there. One other annoyance that is apparently shared with the other Mazda 3 models is that a fair amount of road noise comes into the cabin. It's a fun ride, but the noise becomes a bit annoying on long trips. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The Speed3 is still the king of the FWD Hatchbacks Jason G , 05/23/2017 Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a mildly refined sport compact putting a lot of power through the front tires, often scooped up by enthusiasts like myself. It's *very* easy to reach ~430 crank HP with inexpensive bolt-on turbos, accompanying mods, and E85, making this car more than a match for many V8s with greater bulk and similar output. The abuse this car can take is off the charts - the factory transmission is the only available option for the cars now making 800+ WHP, and holding together for 9 second 1/4 miles. I have modded mine to ~530whp and it's at the limits of streetable FWD power (methanol injection). Aftermarket support is very good, and as the first generation plummets in value, more and more people are making projects out of them. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse