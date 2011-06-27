  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda B-Series Pickup
  4. Used 1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SX Features & Specs

More about the 1998 B-Series Pickup
Overview
See B-Series Pickup Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)255.0/340.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Measurements
Length187.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight3433 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height67.6 in.
Maximum payload1250.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Width70.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Prairie Tan Metallic
  • Medium Willow Green Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Bright Atlantic Blue Metallic
See B-Series Pickup Inventory

Related Used 1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles