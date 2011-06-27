Used 1994 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.2/431.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.6 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height64.0 in.
Wheel base125.0 in.
Length202.7 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Brilliant Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Seafoam Metallic
  • Lapis Metallic
