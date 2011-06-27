  1. Home
Used 1990 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2600i Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)251.6/325.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque149 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.6 l
Horsepower121 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Measurements
Length198.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3065 lbs.
Gross weight4460 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height61.6 in.
Maximum payload1400.0 lbs.
Wheel base117.5 in.
Width65.7 in.
