Used 1997 Mazda 626 Features & Specs

More about the 1997 626
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Combined MPG202026
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg18/24 mpg23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/381.6 mi.286.2/381.6 mi.365.7/492.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG202026
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm160 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm124 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.0 l
Horsepower164 hp @ 5600 rpm164 hp @ 5600 rpm114 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Wheel base102.8 in.102.8 in.102.8 in.
Length184.4 in.184.4 in.184.4 in.
Width68.9 in.68.9 in.68.9 in.
Curb weightno2749 lbs.2749 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine White
  • Slate Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black Onyx Clearcoat
  • Hunter Green Pearl Metallic
  • Mojave Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Timberline Metallic
  • Burgundy Brilliance Pearl Metallic
  • Designer Red Metallic
