Used 2009 Mazda 3 Consumer Reviews
Pretty Average
Car looks great and handles well, but... The 2.0, 4 cylinder is low on power. I expected a bit more zip for a small car with almost 150 HP. Gas mileage below avg. for a car this size. Only get a few mpg more than my Toyota Camry V-6. Handles great, but ride suffers. If you like to feel every bump in the road, you will love this car. Replacing the OEM tires helps, especially with road noise. Interior design is nice, but materials are of average quality, which I expect for a car in this category. Developed a few noises & small intermittent rattles not long after purchase. Some I remedied, the dealer fixed one, some remain. A/C is weak & must keep on high during days over 90'
183000 miles so far
This car is 9 years old now, so review maybe not relevant. I've owned since New, has been very reliable and all maintenance has been standard as the car ages. Love this car and will be sorry to replace it.
My Mazda 3 Experience
I have owned a Mazda 3 for 2 years now. I can't complain much because it has been a reliable car. It is definitely NOT a family car but when we bought it we jumped quick because our other car was dying. The air conditioner is very sub-par, heat is good. Drives good, Interior is made fairly cheap as we have had several things break. Overall good car-I would recommend this car for a single person or a couple with no kids.
Better than the competition
Being an engineer, did all the research, looking for the most value and fun without going the the price of the European performance compacts. I've had the car now for a year and a half and, surprisingly, age has made my M3 a better car. Starting off the car can have harsh ride qualities. With age, the ride has mellowed (w/o losing the fun) and the engine performance is still zippy.
Long Term Honest Review
Mazda 3 Hatchback Pros: Styling and Handling Mechanical Reliability Convenient Hatch Roomy Cons: Cheap Interior Carpet Difficult to clean ! Black plastic has a bleached white look from ONLY using proper Dash + Interior cleaners Original Tires worn out at 20,000 Instrument Cluster Dash visibility is Poor Steering wheel may block view of Gauges for short people Snow belt driving - premature rusting of rear quarter panels and brake rotors Road noise due to cheap tires
