Used 2006 Mazda 3 i Touring Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/464.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room54.9 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight2696 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Length178.3 in.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume105.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width69.1 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Velocity Red Mica
  • Nordic Green Mica
  • Rally White
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Black Mica
  • Sunlight Silver Metallic
  • Shimmering Sand Metallic
  • Strato Blue Mica
Interior Colors
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R H tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles