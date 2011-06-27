  1. Home
2020 Maserati Ghibli Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Ghibli
Overview
Starting MSRP
$83,000
See Ghibli Inventory
Starting MSRP
$87,300
See Ghibli Inventory
Starting MSRP
$75,500
See Ghibli Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191919
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Starting MSRP
$87,300
Starting MSRP
$75,500
Center and rear limited slip differentialyesnono
Drive typeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Rear limited slip differentialnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Starting MSRP
$87,300
Starting MSRP
$75,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg16/24 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/506.4 mi.337.6/506.4 mi.358.7/506.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Starting MSRP
$87,300
Starting MSRP
$75,500
Torque428 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm428 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm369 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower424 hp @ 5750 rpm424 hp @ 5750 rpm345 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.38.4 ft.38.4 ft.
Valves242424
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Starting MSRP
$87,300
Starting MSRP
$75,500
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesnoyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyesno
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemnoyesno
adaptive headlightsnoyesno
LED headlampnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Starting MSRP
$87,300
Starting MSRP
$75,500
Nerissimo Packageyesyesyes
Climate Packageyesyesyes
Nerissimo Carbon Packagenoyesno
Full Carbon Fiber Kitnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Starting MSRP
$87,300
Starting MSRP
$75,500
8 total speakersyesnoyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
memory card slotyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
video monitoryesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
280 watts stereo outputyesnoyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersnoyesno
900 watts stereo outputnoyesno
10 total speakersnoyesno
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Starting MSRP
$87,300
Starting MSRP
$75,500
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesnoyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Sun sensoryesyesyes
cooled storage compartmentyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesnoyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
heated steering wheelyesyesyes
adaptive cruise controlnoyesno
front, side, and rear view cameranoyesno
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Starting MSRP
$87,300
Starting MSRP
$75,500
hands-free entryyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Starting MSRP
$87,300
Starting MSRP
$75,500
Ventilated Front Seatsyesyesyes
Trident Logo Stitched on Front/Rear Headrestsyesyesyes
Aluminum Column-Mounted Paddle Shiftersyesnoyes
Heated Black Leather/Wood Steering Wheelyesnoyes
INOX Sport Pedalsyesnoyes
Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholsteryyesyesyes
Heated Sabbia Leather/Wood Steering Wheelyesnoyes
Harman Kardon Premium Audio Systemyesnoyes
Pieno Fiore Natural Leather Upholsterynoyesno
Rear Armrest w/Illuminated Storagenoyesno
Alcantara Headliner and Pillarsnoyesno
Bowers & Wilkins Ultra Premium Audio Systemnoyesno
Power Adjustable Foot Pedalsnoyesno
Interior Carbon Fiber Packagenoyesno
Extended Leather w/Contrast Stitchingnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Starting MSRP
$87,300
Starting MSRP
$75,500
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Starting MSRP
$87,300
Starting MSRP
$75,500
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
premium leatheryesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room37.7 in.37.7 in.37.7 in.
Front head room38.8 in.38.8 in.38.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.57.8 in.57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Starting MSRP
$87,300
Starting MSRP
$75,500
Rear head room38.8 in.38.8 in.38.8 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.33.2 in.33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.56.5 in.56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Starting MSRP
$87,300
Starting MSRP
$75,500
Dark Finish for LED Headlampsyesyesyes
Tri-Coat Paint (Bianco Alpi)yesyesyes
Metallic Paintyesyesyes
21" Gloss Black Forged Titano Wheelsyesyesyes
Adaptive Full LED Matrix Headlampsyesnoyes
Gloss Blue Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Scriptyesyesyes
20" Silver Teseo Wheelsyesyesyes
20" Gloss Black Urano Wheelsyesyesyes
Metallescent Paintyesyesyes
Gloss Red Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Scriptyesnoyes
Mica Paintyesyesyes
20" Black Teseo Wheelsyesyesyes
20" Machine Polished Urano Wheelsyesnoyes
Hands-Free Power Trunkyesyesyes
3-Season Performance Tiresyesyesyes
19" Silver Proteo Wheelsyesnoyes
Tri-Coat Paint (Blue Nobile)yesyesyes
20" All Season Tiresyesnoyes
21" Silver Forged Titano Wheelsnoyesno
Gloss Black Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Scriptnoyesno
Rear Laminated Glassnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Starting MSRP
$87,300
Starting MSRP
$75,500
Length195.7 in.195.7 in.195.7 in.
Curb weight4122 lbs.3990 lbs.3990 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.7 cu.ft.17.7 cu.ft.17.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.5 in.4.5 in.4.5 in.
Height57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Wheel base118.0 in.118.0 in.118.0 in.
Width76.8 in.76.6 in.76.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Starting MSRP
$87,300
Starting MSRP
$75,500
Exterior Colors
  • Bianco Alpi Pearlescent Tri-Coat
  • Bianco
  • Rosso Folgore Mica
  • Blu Nobile Pearlescent Tri-Coat
  • Grigio Maratea Metallescent Metallic
  • Blu Emozione Mica Metallic
  • Nero
  • Nero Ribelle Mica Metallic
  • Blu Passione Mica Metallic
  • Grigio Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sabbia, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Rosso w/Nero Stitching, premium leather
  • Blu, premium leather
  • Marrone, premium leather
  • Nero w/Cuoio Stitching, premium leather
  • Nero w/Grigio Stitching, premium leather
  • Rosso, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Nero w/Rosso Stitching, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Starting MSRP
$87,300
Starting MSRP
$75,500
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
275/40R19 tiresyesnoyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyesnoyes
painted alloy wheelsyesnoyes
polished alloy wheelsnoyesno
285/35R20 tiresnoyesno
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Starting MSRP
$87,300
Starting MSRP
$75,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Starting MSRP
$87,300
Starting MSRP
$75,500
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Latest Updates On New Cars