2020 Maserati Ghibli Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|19
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|no
|no
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Rear limited slip differential
|no
|yes
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/24 mpg
|16/24 mpg
|17/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|337.6/506.4 mi.
|337.6/506.4 mi.
|358.7/506.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|21.1 gal.
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|19
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|Torque
|428 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
|428 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
|369 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|424 hp @ 5750 rpm
|424 hp @ 5750 rpm
|345 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.4 ft.
|38.4 ft.
|38.4 ft.
|Valves
|24
|24
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|no
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|no
|yes
|no
|adaptive headlights
|no
|yes
|no
|LED headlamp
|no
|yes
|no
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|Nerissimo Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Nerissimo Carbon Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Full Carbon Fiber Kit
|no
|yes
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|8 total speakers
|yes
|no
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|280 watts stereo output
|yes
|no
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|900 watts stereo output
|no
|yes
|no
|10 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|1 subwoofer(s)
|no
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|no
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cooled storage compartment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|no
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|no
|yes
|no
|front, side, and rear view camera
|no
|yes
|no
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|hands-free entry
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|Ventilated Front Seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Trident Logo Stitched on Front/Rear Headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Aluminum Column-Mounted Paddle Shifters
|yes
|no
|yes
|Heated Black Leather/Wood Steering Wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|INOX Sport Pedals
|yes
|no
|yes
|Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated Sabbia Leather/Wood Steering Wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
|yes
|no
|yes
|Pieno Fiore Natural Leather Upholstery
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Armrest w/Illuminated Storage
|no
|yes
|no
|Alcantara Headliner and Pillars
|no
|yes
|no
|Bowers & Wilkins Ultra Premium Audio System
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Adjustable Foot Pedals
|no
|yes
|no
|Interior Carbon Fiber Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Extended Leather w/Contrast Stitching
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|37.7 in.
|37.7 in.
|37.7 in.
|Front head room
|38.8 in.
|38.8 in.
|38.8 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.8 in.
|57.8 in.
|57.8 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|Rear head room
|38.8 in.
|38.8 in.
|38.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.2 in.
|33.2 in.
|33.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.5 in.
|56.5 in.
|56.5 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|Dark Finish for LED Headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Tri-Coat Paint (Bianco Alpi)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Metallic Paint
|yes
|yes
|yes
|21" Gloss Black Forged Titano Wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Adaptive Full LED Matrix Headlamps
|yes
|no
|yes
|Gloss Blue Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Script
|yes
|yes
|yes
|20" Silver Teseo Wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|20" Gloss Black Urano Wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Metallescent Paint
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Gloss Red Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Script
|yes
|no
|yes
|Mica Paint
|yes
|yes
|yes
|20" Black Teseo Wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|20" Machine Polished Urano Wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|Hands-Free Power Trunk
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3-Season Performance Tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|19" Silver Proteo Wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|Tri-Coat Paint (Blue Nobile)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|20" All Season Tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|21" Silver Forged Titano Wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|Gloss Black Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Script
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Laminated Glass
|no
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|Length
|195.7 in.
|195.7 in.
|195.7 in.
|Curb weight
|4122 lbs.
|3990 lbs.
|3990 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.7 cu.ft.
|17.7 cu.ft.
|17.7 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.5 in.
|4.5 in.
|4.5 in.
|Height
|57.5 in.
|57.5 in.
|57.5 in.
|Wheel base
|118.0 in.
|118.0 in.
|118.0 in.
|Width
|76.8 in.
|76.6 in.
|76.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|275/40R19 tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|19 x 10.0 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|polished alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|285/35R20 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|20 x 10.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$83,000
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Related 2020 Maserati Ghibli info
