Used 2007 Lincoln Town Car Consumer Reviews

elegant victor potter , 08/16/2006 25 of 25 people found this review helpful like sitting on your couch on a trip, while seating twice the people a vw rabbit . bet the rabbit does'nt get twice the milage unparalled reliability of any automobile i've ever owned. will not switch even if they quit making it.

Lincoln Land Yacht Botcho , 01/15/2017 Signature 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Big, roomy, smooth as silk. Don't expect sporty handling. Handling is fine for a luxury land yacht. It's like riding on a spacious cloud. Parking in a crowded city can be sporty. For a big car, the mileage isn't bad.

Edmunds shortfall Stagebuster , 08/31/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Edmunds, has in the past been less than positive about this car. Without going into detail: the car has very adequate performance, gas mileage is equal to or surpasses many of the cars Edmunds refers to. My wife has an Infiniti Q45 and the Lincoln gets better fuel economy and I believe a more pleasant ride. I am glad to note that Edmunds is less critical of this car recently but one must be aware that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. I base these comments on owning 2 Fords, 3 Mercurys and 3 Lincolns. AND they are all American made, mostly. Sorry to see the Towncar go by the wayside. Sorrowfully I cannot determine my replacement. I have driven all the new models Lincoln offers, blah!

Pure luxury automobile robert shields , 05/15/2016 Signature Limited 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Unparalleled transportation Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value