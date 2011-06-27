  1. Home
Used 2000 Lincoln Town Car Executive Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Town Car
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 4250 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room57.3 in.
Front shoulder room60.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room58.0 in.
Rear leg room41.1 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
Measurements
Length215.3 in.
Curb weight4015 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height58.0 in.
Wheel base117.7 in.
Width78.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Graphite Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Autumn Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Parchment Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Pearlescent Clearcoat Met Tricoat
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Midnight Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Green Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Deep Charcoal
  • Light Parchment
  • Light Graphite
  • Deep Slate Blue
  • Medium Parchment
