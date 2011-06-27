  1. Home
Used 1999 Lincoln Town Car Signature Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/418.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 4250 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room57.3 in.
Front shoulder room60.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room58.0 in.
Rear leg room41.1 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
Measurements
Length215.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight4015 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height58.0 in.
Wheel base117.7 in.
Width78.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Graphite Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Parchment Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Medium Platinum
  • Cordovan Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Light Graphite
  • Light Parchment
  • Medium Parchment
  • Deep Slate Blue
  • Deep Charcoal
