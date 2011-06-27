  1. Home
1999 Lincoln Town Car Review

Pros & Cons

  • A real American luxury car in every sense of the word.
  • For a few thousand more, the Lexus GS400 offer superior refinement, performance, and style.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Lincolns have always been big, comfortable cruisers designed to coddle drivers and passengers in silent, swift comfort. The 1999 Town Car continues this tradition with a powerful 4.6-liter V8 that makes 205 horsepower and 280 foot-pounds of torque. While not exactly a performance car, the Town Car will get you up to speed with little effort and even less drama.

Last year the Town Car was updated with new exterior styling, a new interior, traction control, and an improved rear suspension. Outside the car lost some height and length in an attempt to bring it into the 21st Century. Interior changes included better seats, a driver-oriented instrument panel and more efficient rear passenger ventilation ducts. This year, the rear seat fold-down armrest on Executive Series Town Cars will have standard cup-holders, the power seat controls have been moved from the side of the seat to the door panel, and all models will benefit from an improved JBL audio system.

There's also an optional two-tone exterior color scheme and new interior door trim available on all 1999 Town Cars.

The Town Car traditionally competed with the Cadillac Fleetwood, but since the Fleetwood, Buick Roadmaster and Chevy Impala were all canceled in 1996, the Town Car must carry on the big, American rear-drive flag alone. It will never be a car that grandchildren get excited about riding in and few members of the MTV generation are likely to buy one, at least not for another 40 years.

However, with more than 100,000 Town Cars sold per year, it appears that plenty of Americans still appreciate what this Lincoln has to offer. If you're in the market for a rear-wheel drive American luxury car, this is your only real choice.

1999 Highlights

Standard side airbags improve the Town Car's ability to protect occupants and a new JBL audio system makes getting there even more fun.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Lincoln Town Car.

5(61%)
4(19%)
3(9%)
2(11%)
1(0%)
4.3
31 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 31 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I like it!
SHANNON,08/07/2003
I put a tremendous amount of mileage on this vehicle and it has performed beautifully - never had to open the engine up - just normal replacement. currently the odometer reads 330,984 miles. Believe it or not!
Good for the money
dailydriver,09/28/2003
Smooth and quiet ride and the air suspension was amazing.Soft & lofty in the streets; firm and sporty on the highway.I was driving over 100mph and it did not feel like it.I own a 97 Deville concours now and I wish I had kept the town car. The age old debate of caddy vs. lincoln -I go with lincoln, which explains their slightly higher resale value. They put too much techno-wizzardry in the caddy without enough road testing causing too many expensive repairs. Lincoln is a more reliable car which is why so many transportation companies choose them.
Green Godess of Greatness
Doug Oswald,12/22/2015
Executive 4dr Sedan
I have owned this 1999 Town Car Since June 1999 and only repair and replacement has been a blower fan, fuel pump, break pads,and rotors. Regular maintainance has been carefully performed. The passenger comfort is beyond outstanding. Since last update needed to replace fuel pump. Since last update replace spark plugs and manifold gaskets and driver side power window motor. Still is a mighty comfortable riding automobile.
Don't Waste Your $$$
rjbinwv,02/04/2011
I purchased a 1999 Lincoln Town car in Feb. 2010 with the car only having 75ooo miles on it. The interior and exterior was in mint condition. Well........it is now Feb 2011 almost a year-to-date, and I have probably spent close to 2,000 dollars on this thing!!! I don't think I have ever hated a car as much as I hate this one! I HAD to change air suspension over to shocks, or it wouldnt pass inspection-500dollars. Countless coil packs, alternator, a/c compressor with clutch, NOW this past weekend smoke was pouring through the vents! I was like"what the crap is going on NOW?!" I have a broke heater core. It's a 60dollar part for a 700dollar job! Getting another car! Dont waste your money!!!!!!
See all 31 reviews of the 1999 Lincoln Town Car
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 4250 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
