Vehicle overview

Lincolns have always been big, comfortable cruisers designed to coddle drivers and passengers in silent, swift comfort. The 1999 Town Car continues this tradition with a powerful 4.6-liter V8 that makes 205 horsepower and 280 foot-pounds of torque. While not exactly a performance car, the Town Car will get you up to speed with little effort and even less drama.

Last year the Town Car was updated with new exterior styling, a new interior, traction control, and an improved rear suspension. Outside the car lost some height and length in an attempt to bring it into the 21st Century. Interior changes included better seats, a driver-oriented instrument panel and more efficient rear passenger ventilation ducts. This year, the rear seat fold-down armrest on Executive Series Town Cars will have standard cup-holders, the power seat controls have been moved from the side of the seat to the door panel, and all models will benefit from an improved JBL audio system.

There's also an optional two-tone exterior color scheme and new interior door trim available on all 1999 Town Cars.

The Town Car traditionally competed with the Cadillac Fleetwood, but since the Fleetwood, Buick Roadmaster and Chevy Impala were all canceled in 1996, the Town Car must carry on the big, American rear-drive flag alone. It will never be a car that grandchildren get excited about riding in and few members of the MTV generation are likely to buy one, at least not for another 40 years.

However, with more than 100,000 Town Cars sold per year, it appears that plenty of Americans still appreciate what this Lincoln has to offer. If you're in the market for a rear-wheel drive American luxury car, this is your only real choice.