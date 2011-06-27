Used 2003 Lincoln LS Consumer Reviews
Might have been good when new.
I purchased my LS in June of 2009 for $7,000. I am going to give it to the local vo-tech because it has almost no trade in value and I can't imagine what private individual this car would be good for. Almost every month I have owned this car, I have had to repair something electronic. There are more $500 - $1000 gizmos on this thing than you can imagine. I had hoped that I was getting them all repaired and wouldn't have any more problems but I am starting to replace some things a second time. This car is extremely complex. Some of the parts are designed by Jaguar. When luxury features fail, you don't just lose the feature, you lose basic functions.
Fun Car but TERRIBLE Build Quality
How are there not more negative reviews? I owned this car until it was 8 years old and sold it. Right around the 80-90K mark, the Transmission gave out. I parked it for several months looking into the problem and found dozens of forums out there with hundreds of people reporting the same problems as mine: loss of 2nd gear and overdrive. I talked to many mechanics and they all had seen plenty of these cars come in because of a poor design by Ford, Lincoln, Mercury. These transmissions were used in the LS, Aviator, Mustang, and several others. The design is 2 servo pistons (steel) that go through the Transmission case which is soft Aluminum. Over time the opening gets bigger, losing 2 gears.
Everyone should drive this!
This is truly an amazing car! I have yet to discover a flaw. My LS V8 has everything I could ask for and so much more. It's never given me problems and always gets me plenty of compliments. The look of the car is so classy and elegant. This car is a blast to drive, it's so quick and feels very sporty and luxurious. Why anyone would drive anything else baffles me. This car is perfect. I've driven many luxury cars and nothing compares! This car impresses everyone that sees it. Since I've had mine I have had at least 10 friends buy them because they envied mine. The Jones's wish they could keep up with me!
BMW and MB can't touch this car
I've driven many luxury and near luxury cars in my adult life. This includes several BMW and Mercedes Benz automobiles. The Lincoln LS V8 was, by far, the best driving and best value of any vehicles in it's class at the time. I understand people have had issues with transmissions, coils and electronics. Honestly, I've had all of the coils replaced under a service bulletin. The transmission valve body was also changed under a service bulletin. Other than that, there have been nothing other than normal maintenance items. In over 138K miles, I have only had to put one new set of brakes on the car and 2 sets of tires (I stuck with the Michelin OE because they lasted so long).
Great Car
i'm on my second LS and consider it one of the best all-around cars i've owned which include BMW's and do not hesitate recommending it to others. i've had only minor defects on the two i've owned both not requiring special trips into dealership. highly recommend both as new or buying as used.
