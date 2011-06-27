2020 Lexus RC 350 Consumer Reviews
MSRP Starting at
$44,225
Compare dealer price quotes
Incentive offers available
Love the car
Rick, 08/20/2020
F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
So much fun to drive. Handles like a gem.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the RC 350
Related 2020 Lexus RC 350 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Lexus IS 350 2019
- 2019 Lexus UX 250h
- 2019 IS 300
- 2019 Lexus RC 300
- 2019 Lexus RC F
- 2019 RX 450hL
- 2020 RX 450hL
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 GS 300
- Lexus LC 500h 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2019 ATS-V
- 2019 Audi S5
- 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB
- 2019 BMW M2
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- 2019 Lexus RC 300
- 2019 Lexus RC F