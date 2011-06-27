2019 Lexus RC 350 Consumer Reviews
Very nice for the price
I recently traded my Porsche 911 Carrera 2013 for a 2019 RC F Sport 350. This car is more of a boulevard cruiser in luxury than an actual “sports” car, and I love it. The Porsche I owned for 6 years and quality was second to none, it was very fast but very expensive to keep. My 10,000 mile service was due and quote was north of $1,850.00 insane. Since I also own an 2016 Avalon thought I would like a “Toyota “ type sports car and yes it more than suits my needs. Build quality of Lexus IS excellent and I believe it will keep putting a smile on my face as I keep putting on miles.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Hands down best looking car!
Options options options included in the standard features. You get so much for an unbelievable price. Amazing driving experience!
GREAT CAR
We are in So. Fl. but flew to NC to drive the car back. Johnson Lexus was the dealer that had the color combo and trim level. The dealers in So. Fl were also horrible to deal with. Devon and Brett bent over backwards to treat us right. We love the car and there aren't that many on the road.
- Performance
- Interior
Don't go driving it in freezing rain and snow!
I got caught in a snow storm October 24, 2019, on my way to Oklahoma. The blowing snow, freezing rain and blowing water from the road by other vehicles caused the entire front of the vehicle from the head lamps down to the lowest point of the grill to freeze over covering the sensors of which all became totally useless! I had to gently break the ice from the front of the vehicle each time I stopped for fuel at the half tank mark. I was under the impression that Lexus road tested their vehicles in all types of weather and road conditions. Being that the vehicle is so low to the ground and unless the new models are equipped with a front end defrost system I would advise buyers to run from it! Hopefully, Lexus will do better in the future! The one star rating is only for the stated conditions described above! Thank you, Stanley C. Williams [contact info removed].
Stylish and sexy
Great performance and comfortable. Smooth riding and relaxing on the road.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the RC 350
Related 2019 Lexus RC 350 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Lexus IS 350 2019
- 2019 Lexus UX 250h
- 2019 IS 300
- 2019 Lexus RC 300
- 2019 Lexus RC F
- 2019 RX 450hL
- 2020 RX 450hL
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 GS 300
- Lexus LC 500h 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2019 ATS-V
- 2019 Audi S5
- 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB
- 2019 BMW M2
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- 2019 Lexus RC 300
- 2019 Lexus RC F