Used 2008 Lexus LX 570 Consumer Reviews
2008 Lexus LX 570
The new Lexus LX 570 seems to have every luxury feature you can want and more. The built-in HDD sound system is very nice. Although, I wish you could access the album list will driving. The new blue tooth and navigation system is much improved from my 2006 GS 430. I could not be happier with the purchase.
Best SUV I've EVER Owned
I started with a 4Runner in 1999 and was sold on Toyota quality. Later traded in for a GX470 and loved it even more due to the move to a V8 which the 4Runner then didn't offer. Left Toyota for a GMC Denali, too big and poorly crafted, but looked great on 24"s. Bought wife a MB GL470 and love it, and thought of buying another for myself until I found out the LX570 was available. By far the best thing out there. The Range Rover is close, but the quality and ride outshine the RR all day. The RR gets you Valet credits here in the OC, but the car is for me, not them...and the LX570 does not ever dissapoint. Power 3rd row was a very nice improvement. Air suspension and towing is top notch!!!
The Rolls Royce of 4x4's!
WOW! WOW! Ive owned a MB S class and several BMW 7's and in any weather this is what I want to be in as it's the safest and has the best build quality of any vehicle Ive ever owned.
Amazing Vehicle
This car is incredibly quiet yet powerful. The fit and finish is unparallelled.
Not what I expected :(
I was SOOOO excited when I heard that the full size Lexus was getting redesigned. Everyone I know who has the LX470 simply LOVES it. I had a baby in August and waited for the new one to come out. I was really disappointed. The interior is not very comfortable. I have had many issues with the electronic system (it seems to have a mind of its own). The built in blue tooth is difficult to set up and once set up, the receiver has a VERY difficult time hearing you. For some crazy reason, I did not test drive any other SUV. This, I feel was a huge mistake. I am not sure how long I will keep this car. It is a shame, because I was very excited to have my own LX570.
