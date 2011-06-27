2019 Lexus LS 500 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
LS 500 Sedan
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$92,594*
Total Cash Price
$81,950
F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$124,366*
Total Cash Price
$110,070
F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$127,997*
Total Cash Price
$113,284
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$90,778*
Total Cash Price
$80,343
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 LS 500 Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,234
|$1,277
|$1,322
|$1,369
|$1,417
|$6,619
|Maintenance
|$273
|$1,264
|$835
|$3,382
|$3,753
|$9,507
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$506
|$777
|$1,283
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,320
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,508
|Financing
|$4,407
|$3,545
|$2,623
|$1,641
|$594
|$12,810
|Depreciation
|$20,664
|$8,022
|$6,558
|$7,349
|$6,422
|$49,015
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,755
|$16,066
|$13,354
|$16,322
|$15,097
|$92,594
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 LS 500 Sedan F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,658
|$1,715
|$1,776
|$1,839
|$1,903
|$8,890
|Maintenance
|$367
|$1,697
|$1,122
|$4,543
|$5,040
|$12,770
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$680
|$1,044
|$1,723
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,459
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,711
|Financing
|$5,920
|$4,761
|$3,524
|$2,204
|$797
|$17,206
|Depreciation
|$27,755
|$10,775
|$8,808
|$9,871
|$8,626
|$65,834
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$42,651
|$21,579
|$17,936
|$21,923
|$20,277
|$124,366
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 LS 500 Sedan F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,706
|$1,765
|$1,827
|$1,892
|$1,958
|$9,149
|Maintenance
|$378
|$1,747
|$1,155
|$4,676
|$5,187
|$13,143
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$699
|$1,074
|$1,774
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,590
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,849
|Financing
|$6,093
|$4,900
|$3,627
|$2,269
|$821
|$17,708
|Depreciation
|$28,565
|$11,090
|$9,065
|$10,159
|$8,877
|$67,756
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$43,896
|$22,209
|$18,460
|$22,563
|$20,869
|$127,997
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 LS 500 Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,210
|$1,252
|$1,296
|$1,342
|$1,389
|$6,489
|Maintenance
|$268
|$1,239
|$819
|$3,316
|$3,679
|$9,321
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$496
|$762
|$1,258
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,255
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,439
|Financing
|$4,321
|$3,475
|$2,572
|$1,609
|$582
|$12,559
|Depreciation
|$20,259
|$7,865
|$6,429
|$7,205
|$6,296
|$48,054
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,132
|$15,751
|$13,092
|$16,002
|$14,801
|$90,778
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
