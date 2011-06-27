  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus IS 300
  4. Used 2018 Lexus IS 300
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 Lexus IS 300 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 IS 300
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
Write a review
See all IS 300s for sale
List Price Range
$25,490 - $32,770
Used IS 300 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Fun 2 drive, poor technology

Jason burgos, 08/08/2018
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Only 3,000 miles in but the navigation and Lexus Enform is terribly unreliable. I wasted money upgrading to this option. Seat cooling and heating has a mind of its own.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

IS 300Fsport FUN FUN

John Eversole, 07/13/2018
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
5 of 7 people found this review helpful

There are only a few nagging issues but in the big scheme of things, they may be minor to many. First, the car is very nimble, quick steering, brakes and acceleration. I could get better than 19.5 mpg but I drive it very fast and hard. A little hard to get in, but once in, very comfortable. But a car at this level should have memory seats! Very little storage in the large (on the outside) console. I did not order, or want, the navigation. One of the reasons I bought this model was the fold down rear seats, and most Lexus models do not and I did not want another SUV. It is a fun car that feels very solid and safe and would be close to perfect if these few areas were corrected.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Lady in hot Blue Lexus

Kathy, 08/07/2018
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

First Lexus, fun to drive, great handling on curves, brakes excellent. Comfortable seats, lacks storage next to driver. Love it!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

THE BEST CAR EVER

JAY, 08/08/2018
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
0 of 17 people found this review helpful

This tesla is so great I think you should buy it because you will get to experience the world and its radio in the car you can bump all night also the autopilot amazing thank you elon

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all IS 300s for sale

Related Used 2018 Lexus IS 300 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles