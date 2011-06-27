Used 2018 Lexus IS 300 Consumer Reviews
Fun 2 drive, poor technology
Only 3,000 miles in but the navigation and Lexus Enform is terribly unreliable. I wasted money upgrading to this option. Seat cooling and heating has a mind of its own.
IS 300Fsport FUN FUN
There are only a few nagging issues but in the big scheme of things, they may be minor to many. First, the car is very nimble, quick steering, brakes and acceleration. I could get better than 19.5 mpg but I drive it very fast and hard. A little hard to get in, but once in, very comfortable. But a car at this level should have memory seats! Very little storage in the large (on the outside) console. I did not order, or want, the navigation. One of the reasons I bought this model was the fold down rear seats, and most Lexus models do not and I did not want another SUV. It is a fun car that feels very solid and safe and would be close to perfect if these few areas were corrected.
Lady in hot Blue Lexus
First Lexus, fun to drive, great handling on curves, brakes excellent. Comfortable seats, lacks storage next to driver. Love it!
