Used 2017 Lexus ES 300h Consumer Reviews
Luxury ride and Safety Equipment
lexusowner, 06/16/2020
4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
The 2017 Lexus ES 300h does not give up luxury for comfort and safety. There is a reason it is hard to find one of these. Highly sought after hybrid that is well worth the money.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
