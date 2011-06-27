  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus ES 300h
  4. Used 2017 Lexus ES 300h
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2017 Lexus ES 300h Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 ES 300h
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all ES 300hs for sale
List Price Range
$25,475 - $34,900
Used ES 300h for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Luxury ride and Safety Equipment

lexusowner, 06/16/2020
4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The 2017 Lexus ES 300h does not give up luxury for comfort and safety. There is a reason it is hard to find one of these. Highly sought after hybrid that is well worth the money.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all ES 300hs for sale

Related Used 2017 Lexus ES 300h info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles