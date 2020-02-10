  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover
  4. 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
  5. 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Hybrid
Edmunds Rating
6.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(7)

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Hybrid

#3 Super luxury SUV #5 Luxury plug-in hybrid SUV

What’s new

  • A new turbocharged inline-six replaces the previous supercharged V6
  • New plug-in hybrid powertrain
  • Part of the fourth Range Rover generation introduced for 2013

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious cabin with appropriately luxurious materials
  • A wealth of interior and exterior options for customizing
  • Tall windows afford excellent outward visibility
  • Handoff from regenerative to friction brakes can be jarring
  • Lackluster highway acceleration
  • PHEV's gas-only engine is less efficient than the standard inline-six
  • Tech interface and seat comfort are well below segment standards
Other years
2022
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Land Rover Range Rover for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
MSRP Starting at
$90,900
Compare dealer price quotes
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
What should I pay
Compare dealer price quotes

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Review

Thinking of going off-road in your luxury SUV? Most of today's models aren't really suitable for anything other than driving along a dirt road. A notable exception, however, is the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover. It's just at home bouncing along a muddy and rocky trail as it is cruising Rodeo Drive.

Every model in the lineup is equipped with an adaptive air suspension, a healthy list of luxury features, and several advanced safety systems to make city driving easier. The Range Rover also comes with standard four-wheel drive (and an optional Terrain Response 2 system for even greater capability) and plenty of ground clearance for escapes from city life. There's even a sensor that displays how close you are to the Range Rover's maximum wade depth of 35.4 inches.

New for this year is a plug-in hybrid that uses a turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The EPA reckons it'll go a respectable 19 miles in EV-only driving before the gas engine kicks on. Once the juice runs out, the four-cylinder is rated at 19 mpg in combined city/highway driving.

If you go just by the spec sheet, the Range Rover has everything it takes to win a place in your garage. But we're less than impressed with the vehicle's overall execution. The ride feels floatier and less composed than others in the class, and the seats are uncomfortable for long drives. The most egregious problem, however, is its technology suite. The touchscreen has a confusing interface and is unforgivably slow to react to user inputs.

These drawbacks are inherent across the Range Rover lineup, but the hybrid adds its own unique issues. Though plenty powerful in stoplight races, there's a distinct lack of oomph when accelerating on the highway. Driveline shocks are felt throughout the cabin when downshifting or changing from battery to engine power, and the handoff from regenerative to friction brakes is harsh. There's also the matter of fuel economy. Unless you have a short commute and frequently charge your Range Rover, the standard engine is actually more efficient than the plug-in hybrid in gas-only driving.

Overall, the Range Rover's appeal depends a lot on how you're going to use it. It's an obvious choice if you want something that can handle both pavement and trail. Otherwise, rivals such as the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS and Porsche Cayenne will likely be more appealing.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

6.4 / 10
Big luxury SUVs and fuel efficiency typically don't go hand in hand, and this plug-in hybrid Rover Range Rover confirms that. It returns strong performance results and fuel economy estimates, but those don't equal strong scores in real-world evaluations. Odd driving dynamics, a frustrating infotainment system and some comfort issues are its greatest liabilities.

How does it drive?

6.0
This plug-in hybrid model turns in strong acceleration times at the test track, but in the real world, it's rather disappointing. There are occasional and upsetting pauses before power delivery, and once underway, acceleration is lukewarm and downshifts from the transmission can be harsh. When braking, noticeable lurches occur during the handoff from the hybrid's regenerative braking to the regular friction brakes.

The Range Rover hybrid stumbles in other performance categories as well. The steering response is slow and vague, with no real feedback. A large turning radius makes maneuvering in tight spots challenging. The overly soft suspension leads to considerable body roll on tight mountain roads.

How comfortable is it?

6.0
Premium luxury vehicles come with high expectations for overall comfort, and this hybrid Range Rover definitely misses the mark. Problems start with the seats, which are flat, unsupportive and overly firm. The softly tuned suspension helps absorb a lot of road imperfections, but it also makes the body feel floaty. Outside noise is reasonably quelled, though the hybrid powertrain frequently emits unrefined noises, accompanied by odd vibrations throughout the cabin.

The climate system fares better, with good vent coverage to distribute air throughout the cabin. However, the new touchscreen climate interface overcomplicates some actions, adding unnecessary steps.

How’s the interior?

7.0
On appearances alone, the Range Rover's cabin gets high marks for its blend of classic luxury and modern technology. It also earns praise for its roominess — there's abundant space for all passengers. The tall, upright windows and low sills make for excellent outward visibility.

But the Rover falters in some key areas. The primary controls are well-placed and easy to use, but some secondary controls are awkward in their operation. The round multifunction steering wheel buttons are a cool touch, but you have to be precise when pushing them. An excessively upright driving position demands compromise. The thick doors hamper entry and exit in tight parking spots.

How’s the tech?

6.5
We expect more from a luxury vehicle, and so should everyone else. The Range Rover might have the features you're looking for, but they don't function anywhere close to the standard set by competitors. This will likely be a deal-breaker for many shoppers.

More specifically, the infotainment system exhibits unforgivably slow reactions to user inputs and is prone to glitches and crashes. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can often make up for user interface problems, but they too had a tendency to stop working in our tester. When it comes to driving aids, adaptive cruise is slow to react to changing traffic conditions, which causes alarm for the driver and can be hazardous to other vehicles.

How’s the storage?

7.0
This PHEV variant makes almost no sacrifices in cargo space. There's plenty of room in the back for bulky items, but the rigid cargo cover is a pain to use. Also, the split tailgate design is useful for keeping small or loose items confined to the cargo area, but it requires you to push bulkier items over sticky carpet to get them situated, which is not ideal for loading big, heavy objects.

Interior storage is decent, with deep bins for front and rear passengers and a dual-level glovebox. But there aren't many cupholders. In towing capabilities, the hybrid is about middle of the road for midsize plug-in SUVs, but it pales in comparison to the Range Rover's non-hybrid siblings.

How economical is it?

5.5
EPA estimates the PHEV returns a disappointing 19 mpg combined once the battery runs out, which is lower than the mild hybrid six-cylinder Range Rover at 21 mpg. Land Rover cites 19 miles of EV range up to 85 mph, but we noticed occasional gas engine activation. The four-cylinder may be a bit quicker, but this seems at odds with the usual efficiencies that a plug-in hybrid is supposed to provide.

Is it a good value?

7.0
The PHEV price costs about $5,000 more than a base V6 Range Rover. If your commute is short and you have regular charger access, this hybrid model may make a case for itself.

You get a good amount of standard capability, and the cabin materials and construction are top-notch even by demanding luxury standards. But at this highly competitive price point, the Range Rover just doesn't seem quite worth the money. Other than the off-road features, there's little else in the Range Rover that stands out.

Wildcard

5.5
The Range Rover PHEV turns in competitive performance numbers, but the benefits largely stop there. Unless you have a short commute and charge frequently, the standard inline-six might save you more fuel in the long run. The hybrid's powertrain inconsistencies and wonky brake pedal further make the case for choosing any other variant. Its floaty suspension and top-heavy feel sap any fun you might have behind the wheel.

A more conventional powertrain would smooth out some of this Range Rover's unique drawbacks but can't overcome other negatives, such as the maddening infotainment interface and uncomfortable seats.

Which Range Rover does Edmunds recommend?

We don't recommend buying the hybrid given its lack of refinement. Any of the Range Rover's other engine options will be a better choice.

2020 Land Rover Range Rover models

The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover plug-in hybrid (also called the P400e or PHEV) comes in two main flavors: HSE and Autobiography. The Range Rover HSE comes very well-equipped, with features that include an adaptive air suspension, a panoramic sunroof, and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Range Rover PHEV uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and an electric motor to develop an impressive 398 hp and 472 lb-ft of torque. The power system drives all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Range Rover can deliver up to 19 miles of EV-only range on a full charge, which can be achieved in just under three hours using a 220-volt charger.

The HSE model offers an impressive list of standard features, which include 20-inch wheels, an adaptive air suspension, a hands-free liftgate, a panoramic sunroof, tri-zone climate control, heated front and rear seats, leather upholstery and the Terrain Response 2 off-road system.

Tech features include dual 10-inch touchscreen displays, a Wi-Fi hotspot, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, and a 19-speaker Meridian sound system. Front and rear parking sensors, low-speed forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, a blind-spot monitor, and lane departure warning are also standard.

The Range Rover Autobiography is the range-topping PHEV model. It adds significantly more content, such the All-Terrain Progress Control system, an active rear locking differential, a 360-degree parking camera, a head-up display, four-zone climate control, 24-way power-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats with massage, heated and ventilated rear seats, upgraded leather upholstery, and a 29-speaker Meridian sound system. It also adds the Drive Pro and Park Pro packages, which pad on even more driver assistance features.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover.

5 star reviews: 57%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 14%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 29%
Average user rating: 3.6 stars based on 7 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • handling & steering
  • interior
  • transmission
  • doors
  • engine
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • driving experience
  • seats
  • acceleration
  • comfort
  • road noise
  • electrical system
  • brakes
  • cup holders
  • ride quality
  • value
  • maintenance & parts
  • infotainment system
  • warranty
  • fuel efficiency
  • appearance
  • dashboard

Most helpful consumer reviews

3 out of 5 stars, Disappointed - not ready to be sold
John L.,
P400 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

I was very happy with my 2010 and 2012 Range Rover HSE vehicles, they were beautiful, and drove so smoothly in all 3 areas of acceleration, braking, and steering. I cannot say this about the 2020 Range Rover. Furthermore, basic interior amenities and luxuries are missing in the 2020 model. DRIVE-ABILITY: -Accelerating...In regular drive mode, it shifts 4 times in 4 seconds going from a stop to less than 20 MPH like when leaving a parking space and just driving down the row. Each shift is noticeable in lack of smoothness and is entirely unnecessary. At this speed, in moments you will be pressing the brake and then it will downshift 4 times, so 4 upshifts and 4 downshifts in 8 seconds, that makes for a miserable experience. Even if you were decelerating and then at 25mph press the gas pedal slightly, it will very abruptly downshift and delay applying acceleration and then almost seemingly to make up for the delay, really aggressively applies acceleration. -Decelerating....when going about 12 mph, letting your foot off the gas and waiting 3 seconds, the car down shifts in such a pronounced way that it feels like the brakes are being pressed. There are two people driving this car - me and the transmission. In summary, apply the acceleration and deceleration issues together and that is what you experience in regular traffic, this car spends way to much time shifting up and down, and it is especially a problem when you are slowing down and then speed up, it gets really confused, and behaves very badly jerking the car. It is not a luxury smooth experience. -Auto engine off. The feature were the car shuts its engine off when you are stopped and have your foot on the brake, and automatically starts the engine back up when you take your foot off the brake pedal is not a smooth or luxurious experience. It is the opposite, the extra rumbling and shaking of the car as the engine goes from 0 rpm to 800 rpm and at the same time engages the transmission is very miserable. Also I've only had the car for 2 months now and two times it failed to auto start and I had to press the ON/OFF button twice to then get it to restart. I guess you can thank the EPA for this, but it is really ruining the smooth luxury experience. HANDLING: -The handling in the 2020 is not as tight as the 2012. In the 2020, under minimal breaking and turning, the body dives and rolls, this is especially noticeable, at low speeds. The 2012 handling was luxurious and smooth with very little body roll. The 2020 feels like it is heavier and higher from the ground, although apparently it weighs less. INTERIOR: -There no longer is a Sunglasses holder, or anywhere like an open exposed cuby to set them. I understand that maybe in re-engineering the roof they didn't have a natural place for it, but you can't just get rid of it, sunglass holders exist cars for a reason. Humans still have eyes and still wear sunglasses while driving cars. -The Glove box won’t stay open, why the heck would it be designed that way? You have two use two hands to hold it open while you try to grab something out of it with your other hand. -There is no visible accessible storage without having to open compartments which makes trying to put an item away or retrieve an item a real chore. Specifically people would have a phone and/or some other small item. Currently you have to put it in a cup holder, or open up compartments to put it somewhere and then you cannot easily access it. -The center console storage is awkward to open and is mostly behind your body, making it incredibly awkward to fully open it and then to place items into it or retrieve items from it. -The center console has a flat shelf under the armrest which is really useless and just becomes another barrier to just getting to the actual deep storage. The flat shelf under the armrest is really useless, it does not even have a lip around it to hold items in. Where do you even put a pen? It seems to have a sticking surface on it, maybe for a phone, but again, it is incredibly awkward to open the arm rest where your elbow is now behind your body, then lift your arm over it, to put a phone in and then close it. Horrible design. -The base of the seats no longer have bolsters on the side - they used to. So now there is nothing to keep you laterally in the seat. You legs will tend to splay outward and you can slide side to side in the seat. -The touch screen is slow to respond. Often you need to make a point to press and hold for a second just to make sure it registered your press. I've contacted Range Rover about this all and they just say that is the way the car is designed and there is nothing wrong with its behaviors. Ugh. The frustrating part is that you don't really notice the problems until you do a lot of braking and accelerating which you only do in rush hour bumper to bumper slow traffic which you don't get to test when at the dealership.

1 out of 5 stars, 2020 Range Rover HSE p400
Brad B,
P400 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

Do not buy any RR with the p400 engine. This is a black-eye to the brand that I was previously loyal to. Land Rover rushes this mild hybrid to the market & after multiple software updates, it’s still a huge disappointment to drive EVERY SINGLE TRIP.

1 out of 5 stars, Range Rover P400e HSE PHEV 2020
George B,
P400e HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

I got new RR P400e HSE PHEV 2.0L since December 2019 and like to share my experience and impression. I used to drive RR Sport HSE Td6 2016. Its a grate car to drive with a good diesel consumption (25 mpg overall), but very noisy engine, and some problems with transmission. As a time to change a car came, I did my research, and decided to buy HPEV, to have the most quiet and fuel efficient RR car, as they advertised. I use a car mostly (80% time) driving in the city, so electric car could be more beneficial for my life stile. After two months to drive I can't confirm it. First, to charge at home plug-in battery in full takes more than 24 h (despite 15 h showing on dashboard). Second, full charged battery give you only 12-15 ml against 21 ml declared. Third, I drove almost 1000 ml allredy, and my gas usage is 14.2 mlg, to compare 16.5 mlg my sister's RR P400 HSE 3.0L car. Fourthly, this 2.0L engine is very noisy during a ride and in parking position. I would say, it the same like my previous 3.0l Td6 RR Sport, which was bother me a lot, and I cant wait to escape. In addition, battery is also producing unpleasant heavy noise during a ride, and after switch off a car. Lastly, I was surprised, there is no Passive Entry seats feature in my new $107k RR, which was a standard for RR Sport 2016 $78k. To summarize, RR P400e 2020 is not a grate car for a money, its need improvement. I can not recommend it, and will wait eagerly to the end of my lease. Best regards, George B.

5 out of 5 stars, First Class Comfort and Convenience
Leighton H Rockafellow,
P400 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

This is our 5th Land Rover vehicle. We have never been disappointed and keep coming back for more. Just when you think they can't make the car any better, they make it better. Our new Full Size Range Rover is a dream machine. We love it.

Write a review

See all 7 reviews

Features & Specs

P400 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
P400 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD
3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
MSRP$96,150
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower395 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
P360 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
P360 4dr SUV 4WD
3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
MSRP$90,900
MPG 19 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower355 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
P400e HSE 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
P400e HSE 4dr SUV 4WD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
MSRP$95,950
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower398 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
P400e Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
P400e Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
MSRP$130,300
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower398 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Hybrid features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Range Rover safety features:

Terrain Response 2
Monitors the vehicle's traction and adapts to maintain control on different surfaces and road conditions.
Rear Traffic Monitor
Alerts the driver when backing up that a car or pedestrian is approaching the rear of the vehicle.
Driver Condition Monitor
Detects signs of drowsy driving and lets you know you should probably pull over for a break.

Land Rover Range Rover vs. the competition

Land Rover Range Rover vs. Land Rover Discovery

Like most Land Rovers, the Land Rover Discovery can handle some light off-roading. It doesn't have the Range Rover's supreme capabilities, nor does its cabin stun from every angle. But it offers many of the same luxury features and costs significantly less than the Range Rover.

Compare Land Rover Range Rover & Land Rover Discovery features

Land Rover Range Rover vs. Porsche Cayenne

Like the Range Rover, the Porsche Cayenne offers more off-road ability than most competing luxury SUVs. But its real strength is on pavement, where its corner-carving performance is second to none. No matter which engine you go with, the Cayenne offers electronic upgrades that make it the best-handling SUV by a wide margin.

Compare Land Rover Range Rover & Porsche Cayenne features

Land Rover Range Rover vs. Toyota Land Cruiser

In terms of off-road prowess, the Toyota Land Cruiser is one of the Range Rover's toughest rivals. Its interior is nowhere near as luxurious. (You'll have to fork over a little more for the mechanically related Lexus LX 570 for that.) But the Land Cruiser has serious mechanical hardware that makes it a superior rock-crawler.

Compare Land Rover Range Rover & Toyota Land Cruiser features

FAQ

Is the Land Rover Range Rover a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Range Rover both on the road and at the track, giving it a 6.4 out of 10. You probably care about Land Rover Range Rover fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Range Rover gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Range Rover ranges from 21.1 to 31.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Land Rover Range Rover. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover:

  • A new turbocharged inline-six replaces the previous supercharged V6
  • New plug-in hybrid powertrain
  • Part of the fourth Range Rover generation introduced for 2013
Learn more

Is the Land Rover Range Rover reliable?

To determine whether the Land Rover Range Rover is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Range Rover. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Range Rover's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Range Rover and gave it a 6.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Range Rover is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Land Rover Range Rover?

The least-expensive 2020 Land Rover Range Rover is the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover P360 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $90,900.

Other versions include:

  • P400 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $96,150
  • P360 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $90,900
  • P400e HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $95,950
  • P400e Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $130,300
Learn more

What are the different models of Land Rover Range Rover?

If you're interested in the Land Rover Range Rover, the next question is, which Range Rover model is right for you? Range Rover variants include P400 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), P360 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), P400e HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), and P400e Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of Range Rover models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Hybrid Overview

The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Hybrid is offered in the following styles: P400 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), P360 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), P400e HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), and P400e Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A).

What do people think of the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Range Rover Hybrid 3.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Range Rover Hybrid.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Range Rover Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including P400 HSE, P360, P400e HSE, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Hybrid here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Hybrid?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Hybrids are available in my area?

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Hybrid Listings and Inventory

There are currently 35 new 2020 [object Object] Range Rover Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $98,625 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Hybrid. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $1,000 on a new, used or CPO 2020 [object Object] Range Rover Hybrid available from a dealership near you.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] Range Rover Hybrid for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Hybrid Range Rover Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Land Rover Range Rover for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,351.

Find a new Land Rover for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $13,568.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Hybrid and all available trim types: P360, P400 HSE, P400e HSE, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Land Rover lease specials

Related 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles