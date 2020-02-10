2020 Land Rover Range Rover Hybrid
What’s new
- A new turbocharged inline-six replaces the previous supercharged V6
- New plug-in hybrid powertrain
- Part of the fourth Range Rover generation introduced for 2013
Pros & Cons
- Spacious cabin with appropriately luxurious materials
- A wealth of interior and exterior options for customizing
- Tall windows afford excellent outward visibility
- Handoff from regenerative to friction brakes can be jarring
- Lackluster highway acceleration
- PHEV's gas-only engine is less efficient than the standard inline-six
- Tech interface and seat comfort are well below segment standards
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Review
Thinking of going off-road in your luxury SUV? Most of today's models aren't really suitable for anything other than driving along a dirt road. A notable exception, however, is the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover. It's just at home bouncing along a muddy and rocky trail as it is cruising Rodeo Drive.
Every model in the lineup is equipped with an adaptive air suspension, a healthy list of luxury features, and several advanced safety systems to make city driving easier. The Range Rover also comes with standard four-wheel drive (and an optional Terrain Response 2 system for even greater capability) and plenty of ground clearance for escapes from city life. There's even a sensor that displays how close you are to the Range Rover's maximum wade depth of 35.4 inches.
New for this year is a plug-in hybrid that uses a turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The EPA reckons it'll go a respectable 19 miles in EV-only driving before the gas engine kicks on. Once the juice runs out, the four-cylinder is rated at 19 mpg in combined city/highway driving.
If you go just by the spec sheet, the Range Rover has everything it takes to win a place in your garage. But we're less than impressed with the vehicle's overall execution. The ride feels floatier and less composed than others in the class, and the seats are uncomfortable for long drives. The most egregious problem, however, is its technology suite. The touchscreen has a confusing interface and is unforgivably slow to react to user inputs.
These drawbacks are inherent across the Range Rover lineup, but the hybrid adds its own unique issues. Though plenty powerful in stoplight races, there's a distinct lack of oomph when accelerating on the highway. Driveline shocks are felt throughout the cabin when downshifting or changing from battery to engine power, and the handoff from regenerative to friction brakes is harsh. There's also the matter of fuel economy. Unless you have a short commute and frequently charge your Range Rover, the standard engine is actually more efficient than the plug-in hybrid in gas-only driving.
Overall, the Range Rover's appeal depends a lot on how you're going to use it. It's an obvious choice if you want something that can handle both pavement and trail. Otherwise, rivals such as the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS and Porsche Cayenne will likely be more appealing.
Our verdict6.4 / 10
How does it drive?6.0
The Range Rover hybrid stumbles in other performance categories as well. The steering response is slow and vague, with no real feedback. A large turning radius makes maneuvering in tight spots challenging. The overly soft suspension leads to considerable body roll on tight mountain roads.
How comfortable is it?6.0
The climate system fares better, with good vent coverage to distribute air throughout the cabin. However, the new touchscreen climate interface overcomplicates some actions, adding unnecessary steps.
How’s the interior?7.0
But the Rover falters in some key areas. The primary controls are well-placed and easy to use, but some secondary controls are awkward in their operation. The round multifunction steering wheel buttons are a cool touch, but you have to be precise when pushing them. An excessively upright driving position demands compromise. The thick doors hamper entry and exit in tight parking spots.
How’s the tech?6.5
More specifically, the infotainment system exhibits unforgivably slow reactions to user inputs and is prone to glitches and crashes. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can often make up for user interface problems, but they too had a tendency to stop working in our tester. When it comes to driving aids, adaptive cruise is slow to react to changing traffic conditions, which causes alarm for the driver and can be hazardous to other vehicles.
How’s the storage?7.0
Interior storage is decent, with deep bins for front and rear passengers and a dual-level glovebox. But there aren't many cupholders. In towing capabilities, the hybrid is about middle of the road for midsize plug-in SUVs, but it pales in comparison to the Range Rover's non-hybrid siblings.
How economical is it?5.5
Is it a good value?7.0
You get a good amount of standard capability, and the cabin materials and construction are top-notch even by demanding luxury standards. But at this highly competitive price point, the Range Rover just doesn't seem quite worth the money. Other than the off-road features, there's little else in the Range Rover that stands out.
Wildcard5.5
A more conventional powertrain would smooth out some of this Range Rover's unique drawbacks but can't overcome other negatives, such as the maddening infotainment interface and uncomfortable seats.
Which Range Rover does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Land Rover Range Rover models
The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover plug-in hybrid (also called the P400e or PHEV) comes in two main flavors: HSE and Autobiography. The Range Rover HSE comes very well-equipped, with features that include an adaptive air suspension, a panoramic sunroof, and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The Range Rover PHEV uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and an electric motor to develop an impressive 398 hp and 472 lb-ft of torque. The power system drives all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Range Rover can deliver up to 19 miles of EV-only range on a full charge, which can be achieved in just under three hours using a 220-volt charger.
The HSE model offers an impressive list of standard features, which include 20-inch wheels, an adaptive air suspension, a hands-free liftgate, a panoramic sunroof, tri-zone climate control, heated front and rear seats, leather upholstery and the Terrain Response 2 off-road system.
Tech features include dual 10-inch touchscreen displays, a Wi-Fi hotspot, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, and a 19-speaker Meridian sound system. Front and rear parking sensors, low-speed forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, a blind-spot monitor, and lane departure warning are also standard.
The Range Rover Autobiography is the range-topping PHEV model. It adds significantly more content, such the All-Terrain Progress Control system, an active rear locking differential, a 360-degree parking camera, a head-up display, four-zone climate control, 24-way power-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats with massage, heated and ventilated rear seats, upgraded leather upholstery, and a 29-speaker Meridian sound system. It also adds the Drive Pro and Park Pro packages, which pad on even more driver assistance features.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I was very happy with my 2010 and 2012 Range Rover HSE vehicles, they were beautiful, and drove so smoothly in all 3 areas of acceleration, braking, and steering. I cannot say this about the 2020 Range Rover. Furthermore, basic interior amenities and luxuries are missing in the 2020 model. DRIVE-ABILITY: -Accelerating...In regular drive mode, it shifts 4 times in 4 seconds going from a stop to less than 20 MPH like when leaving a parking space and just driving down the row. Each shift is noticeable in lack of smoothness and is entirely unnecessary. At this speed, in moments you will be pressing the brake and then it will downshift 4 times, so 4 upshifts and 4 downshifts in 8 seconds, that makes for a miserable experience. Even if you were decelerating and then at 25mph press the gas pedal slightly, it will very abruptly downshift and delay applying acceleration and then almost seemingly to make up for the delay, really aggressively applies acceleration. -Decelerating....when going about 12 mph, letting your foot off the gas and waiting 3 seconds, the car down shifts in such a pronounced way that it feels like the brakes are being pressed. There are two people driving this car - me and the transmission. In summary, apply the acceleration and deceleration issues together and that is what you experience in regular traffic, this car spends way to much time shifting up and down, and it is especially a problem when you are slowing down and then speed up, it gets really confused, and behaves very badly jerking the car. It is not a luxury smooth experience. -Auto engine off. The feature were the car shuts its engine off when you are stopped and have your foot on the brake, and automatically starts the engine back up when you take your foot off the brake pedal is not a smooth or luxurious experience. It is the opposite, the extra rumbling and shaking of the car as the engine goes from 0 rpm to 800 rpm and at the same time engages the transmission is very miserable. Also I've only had the car for 2 months now and two times it failed to auto start and I had to press the ON/OFF button twice to then get it to restart. I guess you can thank the EPA for this, but it is really ruining the smooth luxury experience. HANDLING: -The handling in the 2020 is not as tight as the 2012. In the 2020, under minimal breaking and turning, the body dives and rolls, this is especially noticeable, at low speeds. The 2012 handling was luxurious and smooth with very little body roll. The 2020 feels like it is heavier and higher from the ground, although apparently it weighs less. INTERIOR: -There no longer is a Sunglasses holder, or anywhere like an open exposed cuby to set them. I understand that maybe in re-engineering the roof they didn't have a natural place for it, but you can't just get rid of it, sunglass holders exist cars for a reason. Humans still have eyes and still wear sunglasses while driving cars. -The Glove box won’t stay open, why the heck would it be designed that way? You have two use two hands to hold it open while you try to grab something out of it with your other hand. -There is no visible accessible storage without having to open compartments which makes trying to put an item away or retrieve an item a real chore. Specifically people would have a phone and/or some other small item. Currently you have to put it in a cup holder, or open up compartments to put it somewhere and then you cannot easily access it. -The center console storage is awkward to open and is mostly behind your body, making it incredibly awkward to fully open it and then to place items into it or retrieve items from it. -The center console has a flat shelf under the armrest which is really useless and just becomes another barrier to just getting to the actual deep storage. The flat shelf under the armrest is really useless, it does not even have a lip around it to hold items in. Where do you even put a pen? It seems to have a sticking surface on it, maybe for a phone, but again, it is incredibly awkward to open the arm rest where your elbow is now behind your body, then lift your arm over it, to put a phone in and then close it. Horrible design. -The base of the seats no longer have bolsters on the side - they used to. So now there is nothing to keep you laterally in the seat. You legs will tend to splay outward and you can slide side to side in the seat. -The touch screen is slow to respond. Often you need to make a point to press and hold for a second just to make sure it registered your press. I've contacted Range Rover about this all and they just say that is the way the car is designed and there is nothing wrong with its behaviors. Ugh. The frustrating part is that you don't really notice the problems until you do a lot of braking and accelerating which you only do in rush hour bumper to bumper slow traffic which you don't get to test when at the dealership.
Do not buy any RR with the p400 engine. This is a black-eye to the brand that I was previously loyal to. Land Rover rushes this mild hybrid to the market & after multiple software updates, it’s still a huge disappointment to drive EVERY SINGLE TRIP.
I got new RR P400e HSE PHEV 2.0L since December 2019 and like to share my experience and impression. I used to drive RR Sport HSE Td6 2016. Its a grate car to drive with a good diesel consumption (25 mpg overall), but very noisy engine, and some problems with transmission. As a time to change a car came, I did my research, and decided to buy HPEV, to have the most quiet and fuel efficient RR car, as they advertised. I use a car mostly (80% time) driving in the city, so electric car could be more beneficial for my life stile. After two months to drive I can't confirm it. First, to charge at home plug-in battery in full takes more than 24 h (despite 15 h showing on dashboard). Second, full charged battery give you only 12-15 ml against 21 ml declared. Third, I drove almost 1000 ml allredy, and my gas usage is 14.2 mlg, to compare 16.5 mlg my sister's RR P400 HSE 3.0L car. Fourthly, this 2.0L engine is very noisy during a ride and in parking position. I would say, it the same like my previous 3.0l Td6 RR Sport, which was bother me a lot, and I cant wait to escape. In addition, battery is also producing unpleasant heavy noise during a ride, and after switch off a car. Lastly, I was surprised, there is no Passive Entry seats feature in my new $107k RR, which was a standard for RR Sport 2016 $78k. To summarize, RR P400e 2020 is not a grate car for a money, its need improvement. I can not recommend it, and will wait eagerly to the end of my lease. Best regards, George B.
This is our 5th Land Rover vehicle. We have never been disappointed and keep coming back for more. Just when you think they can't make the car any better, they make it better. Our new Full Size Range Rover is a dream machine. We love it.
Features & Specs
|P400 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD
3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$96,150
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|395 hp @ 5500 rpm
|P360 4dr SUV 4WD
3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$90,900
|MPG
|19 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5500 rpm
|P400e HSE 4dr SUV 4WD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$95,950
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|398 hp @ 5500 rpm
|P400e Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$130,300
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|398 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Range Rover safety features:
- Terrain Response 2
- Monitors the vehicle's traction and adapts to maintain control on different surfaces and road conditions.
- Rear Traffic Monitor
- Alerts the driver when backing up that a car or pedestrian is approaching the rear of the vehicle.
- Driver Condition Monitor
- Detects signs of drowsy driving and lets you know you should probably pull over for a break.
Land Rover Range Rover vs. the competition
Land Rover Range Rover vs. Land Rover Discovery
Like most Land Rovers, the Land Rover Discovery can handle some light off-roading. It doesn't have the Range Rover's supreme capabilities, nor does its cabin stun from every angle. But it offers many of the same luxury features and costs significantly less than the Range Rover.
Land Rover Range Rover vs. Porsche Cayenne
Like the Range Rover, the Porsche Cayenne offers more off-road ability than most competing luxury SUVs. But its real strength is on pavement, where its corner-carving performance is second to none. No matter which engine you go with, the Cayenne offers electronic upgrades that make it the best-handling SUV by a wide margin.
Land Rover Range Rover vs. Toyota Land Cruiser
In terms of off-road prowess, the Toyota Land Cruiser is one of the Range Rover's toughest rivals. Its interior is nowhere near as luxurious. (You'll have to fork over a little more for the mechanically related Lexus LX 570 for that.) But the Land Cruiser has serious mechanical hardware that makes it a superior rock-crawler.
Check out Land Rover lease specials
