Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Consumer Reviews

Great car with excellent engine and great MPG Paul , 09/25/2017 HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful Love the car, everything works great, Im getting 22 mpg combine and 28 MPG on the freeway.After 4,500 miles there is no problem with the car, car drives like new and everything works great. Only complain I will have is the trunk space behind the 3rd row. Engine in very powerful and you can feel the power during acceleration. Overall Im very happy with this purchase and my kids love the 3rd row. Car feels very luxurious inside and navigation and all the technology works well. I testdrove Audi Q7 and it felt like a minivan, very low driving position and very small 3rd row. I testdrove Volvo xc90 and I loved the car but the small 2.0 engine concern me so in the end I choose the Discovery and I feel I make the right decision. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Do not buy a Discovery. Ira , 10/02/2017 HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 26 of 28 people found this review helpful Bought this car due to the VW buyback--we had a Touareg TDI, and wanted another diesel vehicle. The Discovery ticked all the boxes: seemingly solid build quality, diesel efficiency, great handling, and plenty of storage space. Its price was less than that of a comparably equipped BMW X5/Mercedes. We also considered a Q7, but there is no diesel option. We have put on just over 2K miles in the month we have had it--fuel economy with 50/50 city/highway is spot on at 25.1mpg. Can't wait to take it on a road trip and see what it can do. It is a great riding vehicle, we have taken it off road a few times at our farm and it handled great--looking forward to the snow to see how it does. Again, this is the most expensive vehicle we have ever purchased, but getting our $ back from VW was a major factor in deciding to purchase it. Complaints: the rear driver's side door was not assembled very well-the arm rest is not flush, but the dealer will fix it. There was also a rattle in the exhaust shield, but that was easily fixed. Thus far, no leaks or other issues. The car is very quiet, and handles well for a vehicle of its size/weight. I would recommend this car. ****Update**** We now have nearly 9000 miles on the vehicle. Here are the highlights: the vehicle needs snow tires for winter driving in Wisconsin--the OEM tires are horrible in snow and ice. The 4WD system is great, and the winter driving mode are incredible, but the tires could be improved. -We had an issue with the DEF sensor in the extreme cold (ewe had a week of -10F)--it was remedied after several days at the dealership. -Our family appreciated the heated 2nd row seats and heated windshield, washer fluid nozzles, rear camera and headlight washers. -Great on a road trip--got 31mpg @ 73mph on the interstate. Plenty of room. -The vehicle gobbles up DEF. Have extra on hand, but don't overfill the tank, as it confuses the sensor, which could lead to an engine shutdown. -The navigation system suck-no voice commands-sadly, it is much easier to use Google maps on the iPhone. -The sound is great from the upgraded Meridian entertainment system. The interface through the Land Rover App sucks--it drops connection to the phone, causing the streaming to stop. -I wish it had apple car play. -The bluetooth phone system works great--very little background noise-very clear voice transmission. -There is a voluntary fix for the suspension. I have to schedule time to take the vehicle in for 45 min installation of a new part. Haven't done so yet. -Got the vehicle stuck in both mud and snow on our farm--but was able to get it unstuck using some the fancy 4wd settings. Pretty cool. It's a good car, that could be great with a few tech updates and better cold weather tires. ********Update August 2019******* ~29000 miles The car continues to have issues--glitches here and there, in the shop for a tailgate that was out of alignment, DEF heater/pump issues, interior panels coming loose, the back-up camera and entertainment system work intermittently. Never could get the hands free tailgate to work consistently. Additional electronic gremlins. Took forever to get a replacement windshield after it was destroyed by an errant golf ball while on the way to meet a client. Still gets great fuel economy, questionable reliability, and the dealership service staff were very inconsistent. Worried about future issues, costly maintenance, and low resale value, we traded it in for a 2019 VW Atlas. Now we don't have to worry about anything--other than crappy fuel economy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2017 Discovery is a lemon Alberto de Armas , 02/23/2018 HSE Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 25 of 27 people found this review helpful 2107 Discovery is a lemon and worse is the customer service from Alan’s Rover North America and Warren Henry North Dade!! For the past seven months I have had the truck I had electrical issues with the computer and the infotainment system. After for attempts to repair they couldn’t fix. I filed for final attempt and it didn’t work. So I have been fight with Warren Henry Land Rover North Dade and Land Rover North American. They didn’t want to return my money. I hate the way both the dealer and the manufacturer have handled my case. Sad after 12 years of being a client of Warren Henry and Land Rover they did this to me. I finally settled for 2 of the 7 payments I did and the accessories and settlement. It was the worse experience ever with a dealer and a manufacturer. I do NOT recommend buying from Warren Henry nor a Land Rover!!! They lost me as a client for ever and I will make it my goal to make sure everyone I can tell I will!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Poor technology and poor customer service Hojoon Song , 01/14/2018 HSE Luxury Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 24 of 27 people found this review helpful My problem with land rover started from the beginning. This is my first land rover discovery and I loved the look and ride. However, poor knowledge of salesman, poor service department support and poor management of the local dealership as well as corporate office is the worst I have experienced in luxury brands. As much as the car cost, you expect the best customer service from luxury brands which I have experienced with other luxury brands. However, Land Rover’s very slow responses from locan and corporate headquarters to their inability to address the problem quickly is making me very frustrated. It has been four months since I bought the car and I still have not able to use the activity key. They are still telling me it is a software issue that has to be addressed from the corporate. My problem is that why did you sell the car and made it sounds like that you only have to set it up to work. Back and forth between the dealership and the lack of knowledge of what is going on is absurd with the company of this size. I am still waiting and no apologies and they are just asking me to wait. What about the unreliability of their phone app. You will be lucky to have their app working once in may be 50 attempts. You constantly gets poor connectivity alert to just not working app. They still have not addressed the issue. I believe this is a false advertisement in their part that they are selling cars that they are advertising as if the activity key of land rover is working but in reality it is not. How long does it take to fix this kind of an issue? How about their service department? It might have been my local dealership but the difficulty of getting in touch with the service managers to lack of reponse from the general manger when you contact them just amazes me. this will be my last Land Rover. I wanted to experience Land Rover and I do like their car but bad customer service is big part of purchasing a car for me, and it is not worthy it in the future. December 2018. I had this car for about a year now and had more issues then any other cars. Beginning of December, this car had leak from the front windshield that soaked the top of the interior and water through the inside of the car. When I took the car in, they knew the problem saying that landrover had problem with the front windshield and problem with the sealing. I was stunned because I didn't receive any notice from dealership or company. They kept the car because I cannot drive that car with leaking and soaked interior. It is not January 16th 2019, car is still at the dealership and dealership continue to have problem getting the windshield from landrover. They cannot even locate the windshield. I have the loaner but missing my car that has my XM radio and data is getting old. I just cannot believe they cannot even locate the windshield and also have no idea when it will be done. No phone call from the manager to apologize or explain the situation. Never getting landrover again. They don't have organization, service and reliability that is required for the supposedly luxury SUVs. I finally got rid of the discovery. Trade in value was worst that I ever had with any other car. I knew it was bad but no dealers wants to give any money for this car. Excuses....hard to find the comparable value, there are not many cars to compare, nobody wants used landrover right now... I thought the one of the selling point of landrover was that there are not that many. At the end, I was completely dis-satisfied with the landrover quality of the car but also the service of the company and dealership. I am not getting landrover in the future. I changed my car to BMW X7. Love the car. Love the dealership and service. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse