2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport Consumer Reviews

Joe , 06/09/2020 P250 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

My first Land Rover. Our previous family SUV was the Volvo XC90. The other car I drive is the Tesla Model 3. Much quieter and smoother ride than the Volvo in my opinion. The handling is amazingly good for such an SUV. I was initially worried about electronics problems that are known to exist for some LR models, but my R-Dynamic SE has been problem-free. A recent off-road trip was a blast. It felt like a tank. Some drawbacks I found include some delay in showing the proximity sensor readings when I park my Disco in the garage and laggy accel response with the automatic stop mode, which can be disabled. I would highly recommend this car. In fact, this is my first time posting any review and I was compelled to share my positive experience. The new Discovery Sport simply rocks!