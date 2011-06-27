  1. Home
2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport Consumer Reviews

3.3
3 reviews
Pros
Cons

So far so good! Very impressed.

Joe, 06/09/2020
P250 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

My first Land Rover. Our previous family SUV was the Volvo XC90. The other car I drive is the Tesla Model 3. Much quieter and smoother ride than the Volvo in my opinion. The handling is amazingly good for such an SUV. I was initially worried about electronics problems that are known to exist for some LR models, but my R-Dynamic SE has been problem-free. A recent off-road trip was a blast. It felt like a tank. Some drawbacks I found include some delay in showing the proximity sensor readings when I park my Disco in the garage and laggy accel response with the automatic stop mode, which can be disabled. I would highly recommend this car. In fact, this is my first time posting any review and I was compelled to share my positive experience. The new Discovery Sport simply rocks!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Not even one star

J Fry, 08/01/2020
P250 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

Just got back from a trip to Vegas. Rented a 2020 Discovery Sport. It had under 8000 miles. The throttle response was non existent. Terrible lag time. (Don't even think about pulling out into traffic). Wait till it goes by. It had rattles from the suspension. The rear hatch (manual) was very heavy and I'm 6' 1" and in pretty good shape. Wife could not lift it. When closing, it shook and rattled. Granted, it was a rental but I expected more from a Land Rover. A $40,000 vehicle should hold up better than that. It did not appear to have been abused, just poorly built. I would pay $20,000 for one, let alone 40.

Love it more than I thought!

David , 05/21/2020
P250 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
1 of 5 people found this review helpful

I’m thrilled with the features and options that I got.

