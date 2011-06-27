Used 2016 Kia Soul Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Soul Wagon
! 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,616*
Total Cash Price
$12,140
+ 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,778*
Total Cash Price
$16,306
4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,035*
Total Cash Price
$11,902
4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,939*
Total Cash Price
$16,782
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Soul Wagon ! 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$718
|$740
|$762
|$784
|$808
|$3,812
|Maintenance
|$1,546
|$1,103
|$880
|$815
|$2,209
|$6,554
|Repairs
|$605
|$307
|$376
|$463
|$569
|$2,321
|Taxes & Fees
|$680
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$848
|Financing
|$653
|$525
|$389
|$243
|$89
|$1,898
|Depreciation
|$3,405
|$1,236
|$1,088
|$965
|$865
|$7,559
|Fuel
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,364
|$1,405
|$6,625
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,855
|$5,238
|$4,861
|$4,676
|$5,986
|$29,616
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Soul Wagon + 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$964
|$993
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,085
|$5,120
|Maintenance
|$2,077
|$1,481
|$1,182
|$1,095
|$2,967
|$8,802
|Repairs
|$812
|$412
|$506
|$622
|$764
|$3,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$914
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,138
|Financing
|$877
|$706
|$522
|$326
|$119
|$2,550
|Depreciation
|$4,573
|$1,660
|$1,462
|$1,296
|$1,162
|$10,153
|Fuel
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$1,832
|$1,886
|$8,898
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,893
|$7,035
|$6,529
|$6,280
|$8,041
|$39,778
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Soul Wagon 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$704
|$725
|$747
|$769
|$792
|$3,737
|Maintenance
|$1,516
|$1,081
|$863
|$799
|$2,166
|$6,425
|Repairs
|$593
|$301
|$369
|$454
|$558
|$2,275
|Taxes & Fees
|$667
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$831
|Financing
|$640
|$515
|$381
|$238
|$87
|$1,861
|Depreciation
|$3,338
|$1,212
|$1,067
|$946
|$848
|$7,411
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,681
|$5,135
|$4,766
|$4,584
|$5,869
|$29,035
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Soul Wagon 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$993
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$5,269
|Maintenance
|$2,138
|$1,524
|$1,217
|$1,127
|$3,054
|$9,059
|Repairs
|$836
|$424
|$520
|$640
|$787
|$3,208
|Taxes & Fees
|$940
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,172
|Financing
|$902
|$726
|$537
|$336
|$123
|$2,624
|Depreciation
|$4,707
|$1,709
|$1,504
|$1,334
|$1,196
|$10,450
|Fuel
|$1,724
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$9,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,240
|$7,240
|$6,720
|$6,463
|$8,275
|$40,939
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Soul
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Kia Soul in Virginia is:not available
Legal
