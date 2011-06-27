Used 2015 Kia Forte Consumer Reviews

I Love My KIA Forte 5 Door EX Hatchback Robert Tishkevich , 01/19/2016 Forte5 EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 38 of 38 people found this review helpful Let me start by saying I LOVE my 2015 Forte Hatchback. It's probably the best car I ever owned. Are there things about it I don't like? Yes, that's why I only gave it 4 stars (didn't know how to give it 4 1/2 stars). Having said that, I would buy another one in a heartbeat. PROS 1. This is the 2nd KIA I've owned and both of them have been perfect mechanically. I haven't had one mechanical issue. It just cannot get any better than that. I also know two other people who had KIAs for at least 3 years and neither one of them had a single mechanical problem. 2. The car is sleek and people constantly tell me how cool it looks. I love looking at it every time I approach my car. 3. It's extremely comfortable and I thoroughly enjoy driving it. Is it fun to drive? I think so. 4. The A/C system works great in a very hot, southern climate. It even came with front seats which can be heated (I don't need that where I live) and/or cooled. 5. The UVO system is terrific and very easy to use. 6. The instrument panel is clear, easy to read, and very informative. I could do almost everything I wanted without ever looking at the manual. 7. I love my Sirius XM Satellite Radio. 8. Lots of storage space with 5 door Hatchback plus the special storage container under the normal floor in the rear is very handy. 9. My KIA dealer treats the customers like gold. 10. Very affordable but it has the quality of a more expensive car. 11. Very good highway mileage 12. Nobody beats the KIA warranty. I feel great because I had no problems, but if I did, it's always covered under the warranty. CONS 1. Wind noise, especially on the highway (seems to be a problem with KIAs) 2. Poor city stop and go mileage. Maybe it's because I'm always taking very short trips with lots of traffic lights where I accelerate briskly? It's hard to tell if it's my driving style or the vehicle. I think it's a combination of both. 3. The standard tires are just OK but very noisy. I'm used to riding on Michelins which are far superior. 4. The instrument panel is very cool but one gauge says MPH instead of MPG for the average miles per gallon 5. With one exception the navigation system works great, plus it has a large, easy to read screen. That one exception,unless I have a specific address to punch in, is it's often difficult to find what I'm looking for . For some unknown reason it's hard to find venues. In other words, it isn't user friendly. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The Forte5 SX Manual is a great car to drive. Forte5 SX manual owner. , 08/08/2015 Forte5 SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful This car excels in terms of design, comfort, and features. In addition, when an opportunity presents itself, the manual shifting turbo engine is wickedly good fun. Is this a car to take track-racing? Of course not, but the upside is that it's a pleasant and fun daily driver. However, know that the stiffer suspension disallows this car from being a comfortable highway cruiser when the pavement gets dicey. Nevertheless, if you're in the market for a fun-to-drive hatchback with space for 4 (not just seating, but actual space!) definitely check out the Forte5 SX. So far, my mileage has been about 3 better than the rated MPG from KIA, and that's in 50/50 mixed driving. I've also gotten (mostly) used to the much-maligned flex-steer. I rarely take it out of the 'normal' setting. On occasion I'll use 'sport' on a crowded, twisty interstate, and even less frequently I'll use 'comfort' when cruising on a well-paved, empty highway. Worth noting, even though UVO works well, the stock speakers are absolutely terrible. Given that UVO is such a key component of KIA's marketing, they should immediately discontinue the current speakers and use the Infinity upgrade materials they have available for other vehicles (but not the Forte . . .?). Finally, given KIA's incentivized sales approach, there is no way not to get a good deal. Especially on this under-marketed, under-appreciated, and undersold car. Based on all the info I can find online, I ended up paying less than inventory price by a couple hundred dollars. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Great Car in an Excellent Package Gary Balionis , 11/24/2015 Forte5 SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful We shopped for a replacement car when the previous vehicle was declared a total loss. Couldn't beat the financial incentives at Kia, and this car is an extremely attractive package for the money. Fit and finish is fantastic, base equipment exceeded our expectations. Was a bit concerned about the smaller engine/turbo combination, but it has proved to be a perfect powerplant for this car: keeps it light and more than adequate acceleration. Ride quality, even with the low profile tires fitted, is several levels above the car we replaced, a 2010 Kia Forte Koup. At this point, admittedly early on, we are completely satisfied with this vehicle, and love the practicality of the 4 door hatchback design. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

OMG are you serious here? Ann Angel-Parker , 10/23/2016 LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I'm coming from a little Scion which was purchased primarily for it's performance and gas mileage. However, the older I get the less I can take a bumpy ride. So I began the search for a sedan with a better ride and more comfort. Since my husband had recently bought a Kia Sportage and loved it, I looked into the Forte. I purchased my car through a deal offer on Edmunds and am I happy? You Bet Cha! I'm getting 31to 32 miles per gallon and the smoothest ride anyone could want. I got a great price and the Hendrix Group in Concord, NC, followed through on the deal with no bait and switch! Love the service, car and the price. Thanks Edmonds for making the introduction1 Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse