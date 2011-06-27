Used 2017 Kia Cadenza Consumer Reviews

I have owned BMW Convertible, 5 Series M Sport, Acura TSX & many Toyota's & Honda's. The 2017 Cadenza is the most comfortable car I have ever owned. Full of High Tech in Tech package. Smooth ride, excellent seats (better than Volvo). August 2018 update To date this is the best car I have ever owned. No repairs in 1st year and 21,000 miles. No adjustments of any sort. By comparison my BMW’s needed 3-6 in first year. Tread life on tires is good but tires are too noisy once broken in. Seats are superbly comfortable. Averaging 27 MPG with 50/50 split on highway vs city driving. List price for my car was just under $40000, got it out the door for under $33000. What a great car & what a bargain. Have only less than 10 of them on the road in last year. Nice! Update 7/19 Now @ 45000 miles & all is well. MPG still 27. Zero problems. Seats comfortable. Occasionally have issue with rear view camera engaging. Zero repairs. Best car I ever owed. 2 years & counting! January 2020 update. 57,000 miles & counting. Still zero problems in 30 months. Still averaging 27.1 total mpg. Very reliable, comfortable, safe & efficient. Front seats are the best, most comfortable one around. We love this car. Now 65000 miles. Zero problems. No repairs. 27.1 total MPG. Did put new battery in 7/20 ($295)

Bruce , 12/14/2017 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)

As my lease on my 2015 Chevy Malibu was almost up, I started car shopping and I HATE car salesmen. I looked at several cars including buying a Malibu, Sonata, Cadillac and more, and I had a salesmen suggest I drive a new 2017 Cadenza, which I did. I am glad that I listed to him. I loved the ride, but I was not going to pay $46K for the top of the line model. The lease deal they had seemed great, but at the end of the day, it was still way too expensive. I knew I wanted a 2017 Limited and preferably white. I found a 2017 used (8200 miles) exactly like I wanted and I saved almost $17k from what it would have cost new. I LOVE THIS CAR. The ride is great, the looks are great and where I was concerned about my gas mileage (the Malibu averaged about 26 mpg around town and I got 32 mpg on the highway), this Cadenza is right there even though it's rated for only 20-28. I drive it like there is an egg under my accelerator and once I get it up to speed, I just hold the gas pedal in place, I don't have to keep feeding it like I did on my Malibu. On a recent highway trip I averaged 37 MPG (YES 37 MPG) and I am getting about 26 mpg around town. What more could a buyer ask for? Great Deal!! Great Looking car!!! Great MPG!!! If you are looking for a nice upscale luxury type sedan, you need to look at the Cadenza. I would highly suggest trying to find a used one and save yourself mega $$$$$.