Used 2017 Kia Cadenza Consumer Reviews

5(70%)4(11%)3(6%)2(13%)1(0%)
4.4
17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Surprisingly Great Tech Package update

Tom, 08/02/2017
Technology 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
28 of 28 people found this review helpful

I have owned BMW Convertible, 5 Series M Sport, Acura TSX & many Toyota's & Honda's. The 2017 Cadenza is the most comfortable car I have ever owned. Full of High Tech in Tech package. Smooth ride, excellent seats (better than Volvo). August 2018 update To date this is the best car I have ever owned. No repairs in 1st year and 21,000 miles. No adjustments of any sort. By comparison my BMW’s needed 3-6 in first year. Tread life on tires is good but tires are too noisy once broken in. Seats are superbly comfortable. Averaging 27 MPG with 50/50 split on highway vs city driving. List price for my car was just under $40000, got it out the door for under $33000. What a great car & what a bargain. Have only less than 10 of them on the road in last year. Nice! Update 7/19 Now @ 45000 miles & all is well. MPG still 27. Zero problems. Seats comfortable. Occasionally have issue with rear view camera engaging. Zero repairs. Best car I ever owed. 2 years & counting! January 2020 update. 57,000 miles & counting. Still zero problems in 30 months. Still averaging 27.1 total mpg. Very reliable, comfortable, safe & efficient. Front seats are the best, most comfortable one around. We love this car. Now 65000 miles. Zero problems. No repairs. 27.1 total MPG. Did put new battery in 7/20 ($295)

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Gotta Have A Cadenza!!!!!

Bruce, 12/14/2017
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
21 of 21 people found this review helpful

As my lease on my 2015 Chevy Malibu was almost up, I started car shopping and I HATE car salesmen. I looked at several cars including buying a Malibu, Sonata, Cadillac and more, and I had a salesmen suggest I drive a new 2017 Cadenza, which I did. I am glad that I listed to him. I loved the ride, but I was not going to pay $46K for the top of the line model. The lease deal they had seemed great, but at the end of the day, it was still way too expensive. I knew I wanted a 2017 Limited and preferably white. I found a 2017 used (8200 miles) exactly like I wanted and I saved almost $17k from what it would have cost new. I LOVE THIS CAR. The ride is great, the looks are great and where I was concerned about my gas mileage (the Malibu averaged about 26 mpg around town and I got 32 mpg on the highway), this Cadenza is right there even though it's rated for only 20-28. I drive it like there is an egg under my accelerator and once I get it up to speed, I just hold the gas pedal in place, I don't have to keep feeding it like I did on my Malibu. On a recent highway trip I averaged 37 MPG (YES 37 MPG) and I am getting about 26 mpg around town. What more could a buyer ask for? Great Deal!! Great Looking car!!! Great MPG!!! If you are looking for a nice upscale luxury type sedan, you need to look at the Cadenza. I would highly suggest trying to find a used one and save yourself mega $$$$$.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2 for 2

jeff, 08/27/2017
Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

I leased a 2015 cadenza, for 2 years after leasing a infinity. The cadenza was a better all around vehicle. I now lease a 2017 cadenza and l love the new style,I have not had a single problem with either car.Plush interior and great performance!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Big Car Great Value

Cindy, 08/14/2017
Technology 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
17 of 18 people found this review helpful

Bigger than BMW 3 or 5 Series. More Comfortable than Mercedes. Better warranty than everyone. What a value! Had this car now for 1.5 years, 34,000 miles. 0 problems. Rides great, most comfortable seats ever. Great value. Best car I have ever owned.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
review

tom, 09/21/2017
Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

nice car better than expected gas mileage great service

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
