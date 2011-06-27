Used 1992 Jeep Comanche Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque149 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5250 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Measurements
Length179.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight2898 lbs.
Ground clearance9.4 in.
Height64.7 in.
Wheel base113.1 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Spinnaker Blue Metallic
  • Bright Copper Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Canyon Blue Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic Low Gloss
  • Black
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Cordovan Pearl Metallic
  • Light Pearlstone Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Malibu Yellow
  • Gunmetal Metallic Low Gloss
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Sage Green Metallic Low Gloss
  • Navajo Turquoise Metallic
