  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XK-Series
  4. Used 2003 Jaguar XK-Series
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2003 Jaguar XK-Series Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 XK-Series
5(95%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(5%)
4.8
20 reviews
Write a review
See all XK-Serieses for sale
List Price Estimate
$4,734 - $9,962
Used XK-Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Wife Loves It (so do I)!

2ndowner;2ndJag, 11/04/2006
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Wife's Xmas present 12/05. She said she always wanted one, and she couldn't believe it when it "appeared" in the driveway 2005 Xmas a.m! She drives it everyday. This is "our" 2nd Jaguar; had an '89 XJS coupe (V12) previously - what an improvement since Ford took over. The '03 is wonderful: 4.2 engine is buttery smooth, and not as fragile as former 4.0 of earlier years' V8s. I put the XK-R wheels on it with all-season Michelins, and these work much better in winter than the 19s with Pirrelli summer/snows -- we have a lot of rough roads in Michigan. KNOW your mechanic, even if just warranty stuff. Not all dealers have "Jaguar certified" ones do work (some go out on own).

Report Abuse

Know what it is.

Mr Dearborn, 12/04/2007
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

The XKR is a touring car, not a race car. People often get caught up in statistics when evaluating cars in this category. The XKR is heavier than other sports cars so it is slower in 0-60 times and around a track. You do get something though from the weight - leather and wood everywhere. Sitting in an XKR is a thrill in itself let alone driving it. And it is plenty fast with 400bhp. There are some quirks and design flaws on the XKR that you wouldn't find on a German car but the XKR seethes passion unlike its rivals. It is gorgeous to look at and a very rare car, the coupe especially; people will stare. In short, when I feel like getting out of town for a weekend, this car is perfect.

Report Abuse

Singing in the Rain with my Top down!

Simone, 11/22/2003
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This car has changed my life,liturally! I no longer stress in traffic jams, I have the convertible top up or down with ONE touch of a button,I feel safe and it almost drives itself. Their are features to let you know how far you are behind and in front of and obstacle with a ring of a ascending bell. My trunk is HUGE, holds 2 sets of golf clubs and ALL the Holiday Shopping I can do in one day! I look forward to going to the store a quick errand. When I drive I am wrapped in Performance and Luxury.

Report Abuse

excellent xk8

jagxk803, 12/29/2003
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Love this car for the fact that my father had a e-type back in the 60s and these bring me back to those days. Jag has wonderful services and excellent reliability.

Report Abuse

E-Type Redux

Chat Noir, 05/03/2003
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

For 30 years, I've always owned a sports car as my primary transport -- because I just really love to drive. The XK8 is really my first sports car (if you can call it that) for grownups. Actually, it's really a GT or a GGT (Greatest Grand Tourer) with the emphasis on the "Gee!" It's kinda like the girl you marry, after you've had a lot of flings. Nothing else comes close to the coupe for poise and polish. It's design is timeless -- like its lineal ancester, the XKE. You don't own this car for the numbers -- you own it for its style. It's incredibly sleek and sexy and just whispers elegance. It's a lady.

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all XK-Serieses for sale

Related Used 2003 Jaguar XK-Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles