Used 2003 Jaguar XK-Series Consumer Reviews

Wife's Xmas present 12/05. She said she always wanted one, and she couldn't believe it when it "appeared" in the driveway 2005 Xmas a.m! She drives it everyday. This is "our" 2nd Jaguar; had an '89 XJS coupe (V12) previously - what an improvement since Ford took over. The '03 is wonderful: 4.2 engine is buttery smooth, and not as fragile as former 4.0 of earlier years' V8s. I put the XK-R wheels on it with all-season Michelins, and these work much better in winter than the 19s with Pirrelli summer/snows -- we have a lot of rough roads in Michigan. KNOW your mechanic, even if just warranty stuff. Not all dealers have "Jaguar certified" ones do work (some go out on own).

The XKR is a touring car, not a race car. People often get caught up in statistics when evaluating cars in this category. The XKR is heavier than other sports cars so it is slower in 0-60 times and around a track. You do get something though from the weight - leather and wood everywhere. Sitting in an XKR is a thrill in itself let alone driving it. And it is plenty fast with 400bhp. There are some quirks and design flaws on the XKR that you wouldn't find on a German car but the XKR seethes passion unlike its rivals. It is gorgeous to look at and a very rare car, the coupe especially; people will stare. In short, when I feel like getting out of town for a weekend, this car is perfect.

This car has changed my life,liturally! I no longer stress in traffic jams, I have the convertible top up or down with ONE touch of a button,I feel safe and it almost drives itself. Their are features to let you know how far you are behind and in front of and obstacle with a ring of a ascending bell. My trunk is HUGE, holds 2 sets of golf clubs and ALL the Holiday Shopping I can do in one day! I look forward to going to the store a quick errand. When I drive I am wrapped in Performance and Luxury.

Love this car for the fact that my father had a e-type back in the 60s and these bring me back to those days. Jag has wonderful services and excellent reliability.