Used 2003 Jaguar XK-Series Consumer Reviews
Wife Loves It (so do I)!
Wife's Xmas present 12/05. She said she always wanted one, and she couldn't believe it when it "appeared" in the driveway 2005 Xmas a.m! She drives it everyday. This is "our" 2nd Jaguar; had an '89 XJS coupe (V12) previously - what an improvement since Ford took over. The '03 is wonderful: 4.2 engine is buttery smooth, and not as fragile as former 4.0 of earlier years' V8s. I put the XK-R wheels on it with all-season Michelins, and these work much better in winter than the 19s with Pirrelli summer/snows -- we have a lot of rough roads in Michigan. KNOW your mechanic, even if just warranty stuff. Not all dealers have "Jaguar certified" ones do work (some go out on own).
Know what it is.
The XKR is a touring car, not a race car. People often get caught up in statistics when evaluating cars in this category. The XKR is heavier than other sports cars so it is slower in 0-60 times and around a track. You do get something though from the weight - leather and wood everywhere. Sitting in an XKR is a thrill in itself let alone driving it. And it is plenty fast with 400bhp. There are some quirks and design flaws on the XKR that you wouldn't find on a German car but the XKR seethes passion unlike its rivals. It is gorgeous to look at and a very rare car, the coupe especially; people will stare. In short, when I feel like getting out of town for a weekend, this car is perfect.
Singing in the Rain with my Top down!
This car has changed my life,liturally! I no longer stress in traffic jams, I have the convertible top up or down with ONE touch of a button,I feel safe and it almost drives itself. Their are features to let you know how far you are behind and in front of and obstacle with a ring of a ascending bell. My trunk is HUGE, holds 2 sets of golf clubs and ALL the Holiday Shopping I can do in one day! I look forward to going to the store a quick errand. When I drive I am wrapped in Performance and Luxury.
excellent xk8
Love this car for the fact that my father had a e-type back in the 60s and these bring me back to those days. Jag has wonderful services and excellent reliability.
E-Type Redux
For 30 years, I've always owned a sports car as my primary transport -- because I just really love to drive. The XK8 is really my first sports car (if you can call it that) for grownups. Actually, it's really a GT or a GGT (Greatest Grand Tourer) with the emphasis on the "Gee!" It's kinda like the girl you marry, after you've had a lot of flings. Nothing else comes close to the coupe for poise and polish. It's design is timeless -- like its lineal ancester, the XKE. You don't own this car for the numbers -- you own it for its style. It's incredibly sleek and sexy and just whispers elegance. It's a lady.
Sponsored cars related to the XK-Series
Related Used 2003 Jaguar XK-Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 XJ
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XF
- 2019 XE
- 2019 F-TYPE