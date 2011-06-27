Used 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6 Vanden Plas Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)346.5/508.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque289 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 4700 rpm
Turning circle40.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Measurements
Length197.8 in.
Curb weight4105 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • British Racing Green
  • Bright Turquoise Metallic
  • Flamenco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Kingfisher Blue Metallic
  • Signal Red
  • Black
  • Steel Grey Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Westminster Blue
  • Rose Bronze Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • Topaz Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • New Glacier White
