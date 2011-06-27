Used 1992 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/464.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.2 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque278 lb-ft @ 3650 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower223 hp @ 4750 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Measurements
Length196.4 in.
Curb weight3935 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.5 cu.ft.
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width78.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flamenco Pearl Metallic
  • Catkin Pearl Metallic
  • Regency Red Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Kingfisher Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Signal Red
  • Oyster Metallic
  • New Glacier White
  • Brooklands Green
  • Black
  • Solent Blue Metallic
  • Black Crystal Metallic
