  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XJ-Series
  4. Used 1991 Jaguar XJ-Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6 Sovereign Features & Specs

More about the 1991 XJ-Series
Overview
See XJ-Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/464.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.2 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque278 lb-ft @ 3650 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower223 hp @ 4750 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Measurements
Length196.4 in.
Curb weight3935 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width78.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Crystal Metallic
  • Savoy Gray Metallic
  • Regency Red Pearl Metallic
  • Oyster Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • New Glacier White
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Brooklands Green
  • Black
  • Solent Blue Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Tuscany Bronze Pearl Metallic
See XJ-Series Inventory

Related Used 1991 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6 Sovereign info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles