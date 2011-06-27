Used 2004 Jaguar X-Type Sedan Consumer Reviews
160k miles & going strong
I purchased my 2004 X-Type 3.0 in January, 2011 for $6k. It had 117k, was in excellent shape (except tires), and only one previous owner. The car has been great - routine maintenance, replaced compressor for A/C, couple of minor repairs, all done by local garage vs Jag dealer - less than $2200 in 4 years. Heads-up: rear seat leg room minimal. Fabric covering front roof supports has separated - used fabric glue to repair (easy fix). Requires premium gasoline - upside is it gets 25-27 mpg on trips, only 20 around town. AWD a plus however low ground clearance hinders going in deep snow. Been a great car - no regrets!
220,000 miles and still looks new
I have had a ton of cars and this is right up there with Mercedes etc. Still shines like new. Yes, I have had to replace some things - sensors and cooling system but the car never died. Repairs are not cheap but I'm still going on long trips without a worry. AWD is a big plus. I have so many miles on it the website won't let me plug it in !
So far, so good!
Bought my 1-owner X-Type locally, excellent cond., "Platinum" color, with 116k miles in January after reading all I could on-line & checking with another X-Type owner. Put all new Kumho tires on right away. I've driven close to 2k miles and absolutely no complaints. Super smooth shifting, quick acceleration, very quiet ride - except for hearing the transmission (apparently common) and a little wind noise at highway speeds if I have the interior shade for sunroof pulled back. Parts are outrageously expensive - found local Carquest can get OEM parts for a lot less. Paid $6k & dealer fee. Everyone amazed-beautiful, well-built car for the money!
Autobahn driving
We have had our 2004 Jaguar X-type 3.0 for four years now and we love it. Have not had one single problem with it. We regularly drive it on the autobahn in Germany where we live. It is electronically stopped out at 126 MPH but anywhere from zero to 126 MPH, the car handles like it is on a city street doing 35 MPH. I would recommend this car to anyone. It is AWD and handles great in snow or in rain. We have videos of us driving 90 MPH on snow covered roads. Extremely comfortable on long trips. Heated seat for the winter. Love it!!
Very Pleased With 2004 X-Type
I purchased the car new in August 2004 for my wife. She and I both love it. We also had a 1989 XJ6 at the time, and knew Jaguar's spotty reputation for reliability was for real with the XJ6. Not so for the X-type...it has had less problems than any other automobile I have ever owned. Only mistake I made was buying an extended warranty; all other cars I have done this with, this has paid off, but not for the X-Type..which has been nearly trouble free for the entire extended warranty period. I highly recommend this car. We always use Shell premium gas; makes a difference in engine running smoothly.
