Consumer Rating
(151)
2002 Isuzu Axiom Review

2002 Isuzu Axiom Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V6, distinctive styling, unique features.
  • Limited drivetrain choices, old tech underpinnings.
List Price Estimate
$1,530 - $2,917
Used Axiom for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Like most Isuzu SUVs, the Axiom is a middle-of-the-road effort, amounting to little more than a rehashed Rodeo wearing nice duds and a Halloween mask for effect.

Vehicle overview

With bold styling and numerous gee-whiz gadgets, Isuzu's all-new Axiom is attempting to snare buyers who like the idea of a tough, versatile SUV, but don't particularly desire the ill handling or boxy styling of most sky-high sport-utes.

Underneath, the Axiom is essentially the same as its Rodeo brother, employing a body-on-frame architecture typical of most truck-based SUVs. Unequal-length control arms and torsion bars make up the front suspension, while coil springs and a five-link system locate the solid rear axle. Isuzu's Intelligent Suspension Control (ISC) is standard, using multiple sensors and a dedicated CPU to constantly monitor and adjust the shock settings for either a sport-oriented ride, or a softer, more comfortable feel depending on the driver's selection via a dashboard-mounted switch.

The Axiom is powered by a retuned version of the 3.5-liter V6 engine found in the larger Trooper, producing 230 horsepower at 5,400 rpm and 230 foot-pounds at 3,000 rpm. With a couple hundred less pounds to haul around than its bigger brother, the Axiom should move somewhat more quickly than the lumbering Trooper. An electronically controlled four-speed overdrive automatic that features both power and winter modes is the only transmission available. Four-wheel-drive models get the Torque-On-Demand four wheel drive system that attempts to "predict" slippage by actively monitoring the wheels, brakes and throttle. It then transfers power to the wheels with the most traction for maximum control.

The interior of the Axiom is highlighted by two-tone trim and the centrally mounted Integrated Monitor System (IMS). It handles all of the climate controls as well as the premium sound system and the atomically correct digital clock. The idea was too reduce knob and button clutter, and the futuristic-looking console certainly is different, but sharp eyes will notice that the interior is still very similar to the Rodeo's. Cargo capacity inside is a very respectable 85.4 cu. ft, besting just about every midsize SUV on the market other than the Dodge Durango and Ford Explorer.

There are only two trim levels for the Axiom: base and XS. Base models include almost every available feature including 17-inch wheels, keyless entry, automatic climate control, dual front airbags, four-way power adjustable driver seat and a six-disc CD changer. XS models add leather/heated seats, leather door inserts, a power adjustable passenger seat and a power tilt moonroof.

Despite the unique gadgets, the Axiom's biggest selling point is still its distinctive styling. Whether or not that will be enough to sway buyers away from traditional SUVs remains to be seen, but knowing the fashion-conscious tendencies of the typical SUV buyer, the Axiom has a fighting chance.

2002 Highlights

Debuting this year as Isuzu's fifth sport-ute model, the Axiom attempts to blend the rugged nature of a sport-utility with the style and driving dynamics of a sedan. It features a retuned version of the Trooper's 3.5-liter V6, Isuzu's Torque On Demand (TOD) four-wheel-drive system, an Integrated Monitor System (IMS) that controls both the climate control and audio systems and a trick trip computer synchronized with the U.S. Atomic clock.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Isuzu Axiom.

5(66%)
4(24%)
3(5%)
2(4%)
1(1%)
4.5
151 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 151 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My 2002 Axiom
Bill McKinney,06/22/2007
Car has been very reliable and is eye-catching in appearance. I still get people asking me, even after 5 years old and 3 years since last Axiom was made, what kind of car it is and where can they look at a new one. The styling obviously made it impossible to put in a third row seat but have to say that I have never needed to carry more than 5 people and sometimes go for months with the rear seats folded down. It's been a great car and although I plan on my next purchase being a sedan, I will keep the Axiom.
Safety
BISBISS,06/23/2006
I was rear-ended; I was at a stand still and was hit from behind at about 70 miles per hour. My Axiom was thrown into the guardrail at a great rate of impact. I walked away. There is nothing left of my SUV except an untouched driver and passenger seat. Way to go on safety. The fireman told me he had seen three Axioms involved in bad accidents like mine and the drivers all lived.
Fan of Isuzu
texasheart,05/02/2011
I bought my '02 Axiom used in '05 with 12K miles on it. She now has 110K miles and is still going strong. She looks cool, is a great road trip car because she's so comfortable and has been completely reliable. I don't take exceptional care of my vehicles, but she keeps on going without any complaints or major issues. I'm the type of person who trades up every 3 years, but I've had this car for 5 and intend to keep her for a long time. My first Isuzu was an Amigo and I'd still have it if I didn't let it run out of oil. Oops. My Axiom was the replacement.
fun to drive
bill,08/29/2005
Great power and good handling. Very reliable except that tranny out at 48,000 but is being replaced under warranty. Good amount of storage in back. Heavy sturdy feel but overall mpg suffers from weight and averages about 15. Blows around a bit in the wind.
See all 151 reviews of the 2002 Isuzu Axiom
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2002 Isuzu Axiom features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2002 Isuzu Axiom

Used 2002 Isuzu Axiom Overview

The Used 2002 Isuzu Axiom is offered in the following submodels: Axiom SUV. Available styles include 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), XS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and XS 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

