2002 Isuzu Axiom Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong V6, distinctive styling, unique features.
- Limited drivetrain choices, old tech underpinnings.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Like most Isuzu SUVs, the Axiom is a middle-of-the-road effort, amounting to little more than a rehashed Rodeo wearing nice duds and a Halloween mask for effect.
Vehicle overview
With bold styling and numerous gee-whiz gadgets, Isuzu's all-new Axiom is attempting to snare buyers who like the idea of a tough, versatile SUV, but don't particularly desire the ill handling or boxy styling of most sky-high sport-utes.
Underneath, the Axiom is essentially the same as its Rodeo brother, employing a body-on-frame architecture typical of most truck-based SUVs. Unequal-length control arms and torsion bars make up the front suspension, while coil springs and a five-link system locate the solid rear axle. Isuzu's Intelligent Suspension Control (ISC) is standard, using multiple sensors and a dedicated CPU to constantly monitor and adjust the shock settings for either a sport-oriented ride, or a softer, more comfortable feel depending on the driver's selection via a dashboard-mounted switch.
The Axiom is powered by a retuned version of the 3.5-liter V6 engine found in the larger Trooper, producing 230 horsepower at 5,400 rpm and 230 foot-pounds at 3,000 rpm. With a couple hundred less pounds to haul around than its bigger brother, the Axiom should move somewhat more quickly than the lumbering Trooper. An electronically controlled four-speed overdrive automatic that features both power and winter modes is the only transmission available. Four-wheel-drive models get the Torque-On-Demand four wheel drive system that attempts to "predict" slippage by actively monitoring the wheels, brakes and throttle. It then transfers power to the wheels with the most traction for maximum control.
The interior of the Axiom is highlighted by two-tone trim and the centrally mounted Integrated Monitor System (IMS). It handles all of the climate controls as well as the premium sound system and the atomically correct digital clock. The idea was too reduce knob and button clutter, and the futuristic-looking console certainly is different, but sharp eyes will notice that the interior is still very similar to the Rodeo's. Cargo capacity inside is a very respectable 85.4 cu. ft, besting just about every midsize SUV on the market other than the Dodge Durango and Ford Explorer.
There are only two trim levels for the Axiom: base and XS. Base models include almost every available feature including 17-inch wheels, keyless entry, automatic climate control, dual front airbags, four-way power adjustable driver seat and a six-disc CD changer. XS models add leather/heated seats, leather door inserts, a power adjustable passenger seat and a power tilt moonroof.
Despite the unique gadgets, the Axiom's biggest selling point is still its distinctive styling. Whether or not that will be enough to sway buyers away from traditional SUVs remains to be seen, but knowing the fashion-conscious tendencies of the typical SUV buyer, the Axiom has a fighting chance.
2002 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2002 Isuzu Axiom.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Axiom
Related Used 2002 Isuzu Axiom info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons