Used 2003 Isuzu Axiom for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Axiom Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Isuzu Axiom searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Axiom
  4. Used 2003 Isuzu Axiom

Consumer Reviews for the Isuzu Axiom

Read recent reviews for the Isuzu Axiom
Overall Consumer Rating
4.446 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 46 reviews
  • 5
    (65%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Poor house
S,10/21/2009
Since the engine blew 3 months after I bought it ($6000.00), I have spent an additional $4000.00 on repairing everything, and still brakes not working properly. I know I should have gotten rid of it a long time ago, but dealer screwed me so bad I'm stuck with it for another 2 years. I'd love to get some of my money back. I owned Isuzus for 8 years prior, but never again.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Isuzu
Axiom
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to

Related Isuzu Axiom info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings