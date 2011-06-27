We bought our 03 in February 2013. It had 113,XXX miles on it and I fell in love with it. 5 minutes after paying for it, it died going down the highway! We baought a brand new transmission and had it put it, and have taken back atleast once a month because it keeps sliping. Then the fuel pump went out, and the day the fuel pump was fixed, the transmission went out again. After owning it for 7 months, we have put more money into keeping it running than what we paid for it in the first place. I LOVE this car, (WHEN IT RUNS!!) but after sinking every penny we had and after being stranded on the road multiple times with my children, we are just taking a loss and selling for anything we can get.

