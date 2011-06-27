  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(46)
2003 Isuzu Axiom Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V6, distinctive styling, unique features.
  • Limited drivetrain choices, old tech underpinnings.
List Price Estimate
$1,580 - $2,967
Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds' Expert Review

Like most Isuzu SUVs, the Axiom is a middle-of-the-road effort, amounting to little more than a rehashed Rodeo wearing nice duds and a Halloween mask for effect.

2003 Highlights

There are no major changes for the Axiom this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Isuzu Axiom.

5(65%)
4(18%)
3(11%)
2(4%)
1(2%)
4.4
46 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Poor house
S,10/21/2009
Since the engine blew 3 months after I bought it ($6000.00), I have spent an additional $4000.00 on repairing everything, and still brakes not working properly. I know I should have gotten rid of it a long time ago, but dealer screwed me so bad I'm stuck with it for another 2 years. I'd love to get some of my money back. I owned Isuzus for 8 years prior, but never again.
MONEY PIT!!
jnevenson,09/27/2013
We bought our 03 in February 2013. It had 113,XXX miles on it and I fell in love with it. 5 minutes after paying for it, it died going down the highway! We baought a brand new transmission and had it put it, and have taken back atleast once a month because it keeps sliping. Then the fuel pump went out, and the day the fuel pump was fixed, the transmission went out again. After owning it for 7 months, we have put more money into keeping it running than what we paid for it in the first place. I LOVE this car, (WHEN IT RUNS!!) but after sinking every penny we had and after being stranded on the road multiple times with my children, we are just taking a loss and selling for anything we can get.
02 Axiom
cericson,03/01/2003
I bought this car because, with the rebate, it was a great value. I have been very surprised at how much fun it is to drive. It is exactly the right size and completely trouble free.
Confused Owner
Confused Owner,01/17/2009
I bought my 03 Axiom in Dec 08. The first 5 days I fell in love with this vehicle. On the 6th day the transmission started slipping. I thought it was something I was doing. Every time I begin to accelerate my truck would jerk like it didn't want to go. I took it back to the dealership and of course it didn't do the jerk while they drove it. I took it to the service dept. where they supposedly did a transmission flush and it stopped the slipping for awhile. It's back now. I am so frustrated with this vehicle. I'm on the verge of taking it back.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2003 Isuzu Axiom

Used 2003 Isuzu Axiom Overview

The Used 2003 Isuzu Axiom is offered in the following submodels: Axiom SUV. Available styles include S Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), S 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), XS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and XS Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Isuzu Axiom?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Isuzu Axioms are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Isuzu Axiom for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Isuzu Axiom.

Can't find a used 2003 Isuzu Axioms you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Isuzu Axiom for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $25,592.

Find a used Isuzu for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $18,560.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu Axiom for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $7,826.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,913.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Isuzu Axiom?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

