2003 Isuzu Axiom Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong V6, distinctive styling, unique features.
- Limited drivetrain choices, old tech underpinnings.
List Price Estimate
$1,580 - $2,967
Edmunds' Expert Review
Like most Isuzu SUVs, the Axiom is a middle-of-the-road effort, amounting to little more than a rehashed Rodeo wearing nice duds and a Halloween mask for effect.
2003 Highlights
There are no major changes for the Axiom this year.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Isuzu Axiom.
Most helpful consumer reviews
S,10/21/2009
Since the engine blew 3 months after I bought it ($6000.00), I have spent an additional $4000.00 on repairing everything, and still brakes not working properly. I know I should have gotten rid of it a long time ago, but dealer screwed me so bad I'm stuck with it for another 2 years. I'd love to get some of my money back. I owned Isuzus for 8 years prior, but never again.
jnevenson,09/27/2013
We bought our 03 in February 2013. It had 113,XXX miles on it and I fell in love with it. 5 minutes after paying for it, it died going down the highway! We baought a brand new transmission and had it put it, and have taken back atleast once a month because it keeps sliping. Then the fuel pump went out, and the day the fuel pump was fixed, the transmission went out again. After owning it for 7 months, we have put more money into keeping it running than what we paid for it in the first place. I LOVE this car, (WHEN IT RUNS!!) but after sinking every penny we had and after being stranded on the road multiple times with my children, we are just taking a loss and selling for anything we can get.
cericson,03/01/2003
I bought this car because, with the rebate, it was a great value. I have been very surprised at how much fun it is to drive. It is exactly the right size and completely trouble free.
Confused Owner,01/17/2009
I bought my 03 Axiom in Dec 08. The first 5 days I fell in love with this vehicle. On the 6th day the transmission started slipping. I thought it was something I was doing. Every time I begin to accelerate my truck would jerk like it didn't want to go. I took it back to the dealership and of course it didn't do the jerk while they drove it. I took it to the service dept. where they supposedly did a transmission flush and it stopped the slipping for awhile. It's back now. I am so frustrated with this vehicle. I'm on the verge of taking it back.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5400 rpm
