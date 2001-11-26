Used 2002 Isuzu Axiom for Sale Near Me

Car has been very reliable and is eye-catching in appearance. I still get people asking me, even after 5 years old and 3 years since last Axiom was made, what kind of car it is and where can they look at a new one. The styling obviously made it impossible to put in a third row seat but have to say that I have never needed to carry more than 5 people and sometimes go for months with the rear seats folded down. It's been a great car and although I plan on my next purchase being a sedan, I will keep the Axiom.

Read more