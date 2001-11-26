Used 2002 Isuzu Axiom for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Axiom Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Isuzu Axiom searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Axiom
  4. Used 2002 Isuzu Axiom

Consumer Reviews for the Isuzu Axiom

Read recent reviews for the Isuzu Axiom
Overall Consumer Rating
4.5151 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 151 reviews
  • 5
    (66%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (1%)
My 2002 Axiom
Bill McKinney,06/22/2007
Car has been very reliable and is eye-catching in appearance. I still get people asking me, even after 5 years old and 3 years since last Axiom was made, what kind of car it is and where can they look at a new one. The styling obviously made it impossible to put in a third row seat but have to say that I have never needed to carry more than 5 people and sometimes go for months with the rear seats folded down. It's been a great car and although I plan on my next purchase being a sedan, I will keep the Axiom.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Isuzu
Axiom
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to

Related Isuzu Axiom info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings