Used 2003 Isuzu Axiom Consumer Reviews

Poor house S , 10/21/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Since the engine blew 3 months after I bought it ($6000.00), I have spent an additional $4000.00 on repairing everything, and still brakes not working properly. I know I should have gotten rid of it a long time ago, but dealer screwed me so bad I'm stuck with it for another 2 years. I'd love to get some of my money back. I owned Isuzus for 8 years prior, but never again.

MONEY PIT!! jnevenson , 09/27/2013 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We bought our 03 in February 2013. It had 113,XXX miles on it and I fell in love with it. 5 minutes after paying for it, it died going down the highway! We baought a brand new transmission and had it put it, and have taken back atleast once a month because it keeps sliping. Then the fuel pump went out, and the day the fuel pump was fixed, the transmission went out again. After owning it for 7 months, we have put more money into keeping it running than what we paid for it in the first place. I LOVE this car, (WHEN IT RUNS!!) but after sinking every penny we had and after being stranded on the road multiple times with my children, we are just taking a loss and selling for anything we can get.

02 Axiom cericson , 03/01/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this car because, with the rebate, it was a great value. I have been very surprised at how much fun it is to drive. It is exactly the right size and completely trouble free.

Confused Owner Confused Owner , 01/17/2009 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought my 03 Axiom in Dec 08. The first 5 days I fell in love with this vehicle. On the 6th day the transmission started slipping. I thought it was something I was doing. Every time I begin to accelerate my truck would jerk like it didn't want to go. I took it back to the dealership and of course it didn't do the jerk while they drove it. I took it to the service dept. where they supposedly did a transmission flush and it stopped the slipping for awhile. It's back now. I am so frustrated with this vehicle. I'm on the verge of taking it back.