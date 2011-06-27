  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI QX60
  4. Used 2015 INFINITI QX60
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 INFINITI QX60 Features & Specs

More about the 2015 QX60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,800
See QX60 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$42,400
See QX60 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$46,800
See QX60 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Combined MPG222326
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,800
Starting MSRP
$42,400
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,800
Starting MSRP
$42,400
Starting MSRP
$46,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg21/27 mpg25/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.5/507.0 mi.409.5/526.5 mi.487.5/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.19.5 gal.19.5 gal.
Combined MPG222326
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,800
Starting MSRP
$42,400
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm248 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm243 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 6400 rpm265 hp @ 6400 rpm230 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.38.7 ft.38.7 ft.
Valves242416
Base engine typeGasGasHybrid
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,800
Starting MSRP
$42,400
Starting MSRP
$46,800
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$43,800
Starting MSRP
$42,400
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Driver Assistance Packageyesyesyes
Premium Packageyesyesno
Deluxe Touring Packageyesyesno
Theater Packageyesyesyes
Premium Plus Packageyesyesno
Cargo Packageyesyesno
Technology Packageyesyesno
Deluxe Technology Packagenonoyes
Hybrid Premium Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,800
Starting MSRP
$42,400
Starting MSRP
$46,800
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,800
Starting MSRP
$42,400
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
manual rear seat easy entryyesyesyes
Three zone climate controlyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,800
Starting MSRP
$42,400
Starting MSRP
$46,800
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,800
Starting MSRP
$42,400
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Maple Accentsyesyesyes
Dual DVD Entertainment Systemyesyesyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,800
Starting MSRP
$42,400
Starting MSRP
$46,800
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,800
Starting MSRP
$42,400
Starting MSRP
$46,800
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
leatheryesyesyes
Front head room40.7 in.40.7 in.40.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room60.3 in.60.3 in.60.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
6 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
Front hip room56.8 in.56.8 in.56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,800
Starting MSRP
$42,400
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.8 in.55.8 in.55.8 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room60.4 in.60.4 in.60.4 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,800
Starting MSRP
$42,400
Starting MSRP
$46,800
20" Wheel & Tire Packageyesyesyes
Pearl Paintyesyesyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryesyesyes
Tow Packageyesyesyes
Roof Rail Cross Barsyesyesyes
Roof Railsyesyesyes
Splash Guardsyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,800
Starting MSRP
$42,400
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Angle of departure20.6 degrees20.6 degrees20.6 degrees
Length196.4 in.196.4 in.196.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5000 lbs.3500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.15.8 cu.ft.15.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.5 in.6.5 in.6.5 in.
Angle of approach14.0 degrees14.0 degrees14.0 degrees
Height68.6 in.68.6 in.68.6 in.
EPA interior volume165.6 cu.ft.165.6 cu.ft.165.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.2 in.114.2 in.114.2 in.
Width77.2 in.77.2 in.77.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,800
Starting MSRP
$42,400
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Exterior Colors
  • Majestic White
  • Midnight Garnet
  • Emerald Graphite
  • Black Obsidian
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Hermosa Blue
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Majestic White
  • Midnight Garnet
  • Emerald Graphite
  • Black Obsidian
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Hermosa Blue
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Majestic White
  • Midnight Garnet
  • Emerald Graphite
  • Black Obsidian
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Hermosa Blue
  • Platinum Graphite
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leather
  • High Contrast Wheat, leather
  • Java, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • High Contrast Wheat, leather
  • Java, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • High Contrast Wheat, leather
  • Java, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,800
Starting MSRP
$42,400
Starting MSRP
$46,800
235/65R18 tiresyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,800
Starting MSRP
$42,400
Starting MSRP
$46,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,800
Starting MSRP
$42,400
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.8 yr./ 100000 mi.8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
See QX60 InventorySee QX60 InventorySee QX60 Inventory

Related Used 2015 INFINITI QX60 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles