Used 2010 INFINITI M45 x Features & Specs

More about the 2010 M45
Overview
Starting MSRP
$54,650
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$54,650
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$54,650
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$54,650
Torque336 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.5 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$54,650
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$54,650
Premium Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Advanced Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$54,650
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
160-watt audio outputyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$54,650
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
first aid kityes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
wood trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$54,650
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$54,650
Carpeted Trunk Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$54,650
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,650
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room44.2 in.
manualyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,650
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$54,650
Rear Decklid Spoileryes
18" Polished Wheelsyes
Splash Guards - Set of 4yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$54,650
Front track61.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4176 lbs.
Gross weight5143 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.28 cd.
Length194.1 in.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height60.0 in.
EPA interior volume120.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.2 in.
Width71.1 in.
Rear track60.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$54,650
Exterior Colors
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Blue Slate
  • Black Obsidian
  • Moonlight White
Interior Colors
  • Wheat, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Stone, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$54,650
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
245/45R18 96V tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$54,650
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$54,650
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles