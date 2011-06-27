Vehicle overview

With anticipation already building for the next-generation Infiniti M and the automaker actively stoking expectations for its revamped flagship luxury sport sedan, you'd think that the 2010 Infiniti M45 would be an also-ran. After all, this year's model sees no major changes aside from a slight shuffling in the option package offerings. But it would be off-base to think that the latest M45 is just biding time until the new model becomes available.

Even though it has reached the end of its production cycle, the 2010 M45 still offers a triple threat to the competition of performance prowess, lavish luxury amenities and some of the best tech in its class. It can go toe to toe with any of its Japanese counterparts, easily matches anything American automakers can offer and is generally on par with sedans from European marques. Plus, the all-wheel-drive M45x puts it on a very short list for those who want a V8-powered luxury ride they can rely on in inclement weather.

As good as it is, the M45 does fall short in some areas when compared to the competition. It doesn't quite measure up performance-wise to the BMW 5 Series, nor does it match the all-around polish of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. And in terms of price, the M45 costs considerably more than the segment-spoiling Hyundai Genesis V8. One could also point to the M45's smaller-engined sibling, the M35, which has a V6 that produces just 22 fewer horses and is otherwise identical in almost every respect. But if you want the top-line sedan that Infiniti offers, the M45 remains the pick.