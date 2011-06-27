Used 2006 INFINITI M45 Consumer Reviews

BMW Handling with Lexus Reliability J Anthony , 12/08/2015 Sport 4dr Sedan (4.5L 8cyl 5A) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful This is an amazing sports sedan sleeper. The various car magazine comparisons all rated the Infiniti M45 top of the class in 2006 and 2007. I found this car listed on a Jalopnik review for top used luxury car bargains and boy were they on top of it. The 4.5 V-8 is incredibly smooth and powerful. The best feature of all is that the car drives and handles amazingly! In addition, basic maintenance items like brakes, wheel bearing hubs and other little issues on a 9 year old car are super easy to fix and parts are very affordable. Many parts have an identical low-priced Nissan part number if you do a little research or lurking around on nicoclub.com I also drive this car year-round and with Michelin X-ice tires it is remarkably sure-footed in the snow and ice. If you've been driving around in a Camry or Accord or Fusion or other plain old 4 door sedan, do yourself a favor and consider what I did. I sold my 2013 Accord through Craigslist and picked up the 2006 Infiniti M45 Sport and had $5,000 left in my pocket. I went from plain old transportation to one of the best used sports sedans this side of a BMW M5 but without the reliability concerns! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Long term love affair cammer , 09/14/2011 19 of 21 people found this review helpful Wanted to give a long term persepctive on the M45 (Sport) I have put over trouble free 60k miles on the car. I must say it has surpassed the high expectations I had when I bought it 5 years ago. I had purchased the car after Car & Driver rating it higher than the 5 series. I drove several of the competitors and was sold due to the handling, power, technology, build quality (only Nissan built in Japan in 06) and vale. It price out 15k less than comparable BMW, lexus & Mercedes. The car continues to deliver all the positive traits to this day! Report Abuse

2006 M45 Sport W/ Aero Kit mario flores , 10/06/2009 15 of 18 people found this review helpful This newer M45 made a big impact on me after trading in my G35 coupe. The front fascia resembles the Infiniti family tree. The overall styling is modern with a touch of upper level class. The car itself looks great but with the optional aero-kit, it really makes a bold statement. The interior is good but could use better front seat with multi adjustment seat of other cars in the same class. It only offers your basic functions. Good take off from a stand still but runs out of steam after 75mph. Transmission shifts good but could use the 2009 7 speed transmission. Good pricing and good high quality building makes structure solid. Report Abuse

Performance and Value Howard , 10/16/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I am at the end of my 39 month lease and only have great things to say about this car. The acceleration is intoxicating. The sport package makes this car handle like a sports car. Great turning radius and people all the time comment and ask if the rims are aftermarket. These are the nicest factory 19 inch rims out. Pearl white paint glows and the interior is top notch. The seats in the sport package give just the right amount of support and navigation system works well. Overall it looks like I will soon be driving another one there is nothing out there I like more and it has had perfect reliability. Report Abuse