Used 2009 INFINITI M35 Features & Specs

More about the 2009 M35
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Starting MSRP
$47,950
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1918
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Starting MSRP
$47,950
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Center limited slip differentialnoyes
mechanical center differentialnoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Starting MSRP
$47,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/500.0 mi.320.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG1918
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Starting MSRP
$47,950
Torque262 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm268 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower303 hp @ 6800 rpm275 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.36.1 ft.
Valves2424
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Starting MSRP
$47,950
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
adaptive headlightsyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Starting MSRP
$47,950
diversity antennayesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
160-watt audio outputyesyes
radio data systemyesyes
6 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Starting MSRP
$47,950
remote trunk releaseyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
wood trim on center consoleyesyes
cargo netyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyes
wood trim on dashyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
wood trim on doorsyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
trunk lightyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Starting MSRP
$47,950
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote window operationyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Starting MSRP
$47,950
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Starting MSRP
$47,950
10 -way power passenger seatyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
driver cooled seatyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
passenger cooled seatyesyes
Front leg room44.2 in.44.2 in.
10 -way power driver seatyesyes
manualyesyes
leatheryesyes
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.58.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room55.1 in.55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Starting MSRP
$47,950
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Starting MSRP
$47,950
Front track60.5 in.61.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3958 lbs.4125 lbs.
Gross weight5013 lbs.5133 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.28 cd..28 cd.
Length194.1 in.194.1 in.
Ground clearance5.1 in.5.5 in.
Height59.4 in.60.0 in.
EPA interior volume120.1 cu.ft.120.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.2 in.114.2 in.
Width71.1 in.71.1 in.
Rear track61.0 in.60.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Starting MSRP
$47,950
Exterior Colors
  • Black Obsidian
  • Moonlight White
  • Blue Slate
  • Desert Shadow
  • Lakeshore Slate
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Sahara Sandstone
  • Black Obsidian
  • Moonlight White
  • Blue Slate
  • Desert Shadow
  • Lakeshore Slate
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Sahara Sandstone
Interior Colors
  • Wheat, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Stone, leather
  • Wheat, leather
  • Stone, leather
  • Graphite, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Starting MSRP
$47,950
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyes
245/45R18 96V tiresyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Starting MSRP
$47,950
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,800
Starting MSRP
$47,950
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
