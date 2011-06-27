Used 2013 INFINITI G Coupe Consumer Reviews

A better price to performance ratio doesn't exist... bgf18 , 12/01/2012 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I recently leased a 2013 G37S 6MT.Simply stated, this car provides the best bang-for-the-buck of any rear-wheel drive, sporting/luxury coupe on the market.Thats it.Overall this car is about BALANCE.The Infiniti doesnt do anything the BEST, just a lot of things really WELL - and for a sensible price.The stiffer ride, vibrating shifter, slight wind and road noise, and raucous engine are all meant to remind you that you are driving a sporting vehicle, not a Lexus LS.With that said, it still is an Infiniti so it is reliable, beautiful and reasonably luxurious.A BMW 335 is a more refined car with similar performance, but costs WAY more and is completely anonymous looking (in my opinion). Report Abuse

Thank you Infiniti for building this car FOR ME gvyt , 02/02/2013 15 of 18 people found this review helpful Having spent the past 14 years with an ultimate driving machine and after seeing the professional reviews, I initially didn't have high expectations for the IPL coupe. I was pleasantly surprised. This is one of the few beautiful coupes that are still made. It's a well build and layed out car. When driven mildly, it's a well composed tourer. When driven agressively, it provides a high level of confidence for the causal driver. At it's heart is a long time award winning engine matched to a capable transmission. If you're tire of performance vehicles that are great track machines, but harsh daily drivers, you owe it to yourself to take a test drive.

G37 Owner Review love2drive111 , 02/09/2013 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I have recently purchased a G37 Sport MT and I am a very satisfied owner. In the past, I owned a subaru wrx and have driven many other high performance vehicles. The G37 acceleration is uplifting, the handling is responsive, the brake system is solid, and the noise is addicting. The car is also equipped with an aggressive front end, massive brakes, and a smooth stance. If you have the proper means of 50k I suggest following so. Purchasing this car was a very difficult decision and I guarantee that you will be pleased with the outcome.

2013 G37 Infiniti Purchase Upgraded from 99 I30 Dani D. , 08/12/2016 G37 Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful