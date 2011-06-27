  1. Home
Used 2013 INFINITI G Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 G Coupe
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A better price to performance ratio doesn't exist...

bgf18, 12/01/2012
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

I recently leased a 2013 G37S 6MT.Simply stated, this car provides the best bang-for-the-buck of any rear-wheel drive, sporting/luxury coupe on the market.Thats it.Overall this car is about BALANCE.The Infiniti doesnt do anything the BEST, just a lot of things really WELL - and for a sensible price.The stiffer ride, vibrating shifter, slight wind and road noise, and raucous engine are all meant to remind you that you are driving a sporting vehicle, not a Lexus LS.With that said, it still is an Infiniti so it is reliable, beautiful and reasonably luxurious.A BMW 335 is a more refined car with similar performance, but costs WAY more and is completely anonymous looking (in my opinion).

Report Abuse

Thank you Infiniti for building this car FOR ME

gvyt, 02/02/2013
15 of 18 people found this review helpful

Having spent the past 14 years with an ultimate driving machine and after seeing the professional reviews, I initially didn't have high expectations for the IPL coupe. I was pleasantly surprised. This is one of the few beautiful coupes that are still made. It's a well build and layed out car. When driven mildly, it's a well composed tourer. When driven agressively, it provides a high level of confidence for the causal driver. At it's heart is a long time award winning engine matched to a capable transmission. If you're tire of performance vehicles that are great track machines, but harsh daily drivers, you owe it to yourself to take a test drive.

Report Abuse

G37 Owner Review

love2drive111, 02/09/2013
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have recently purchased a G37 Sport MT and I am a very satisfied owner. In the past, I owned a subaru wrx and have driven many other high performance vehicles. The G37 acceleration is uplifting, the handling is responsive, the brake system is solid, and the noise is addicting. The car is also equipped with an aggressive front end, massive brakes, and a smooth stance. If you have the proper means of 50k I suggest following so. Purchasing this car was a very difficult decision and I guarantee that you will be pleased with the outcome.

Report Abuse

2013 G37 Infiniti Purchase Upgraded from 99 I30

Dani D., 08/12/2016
G37 Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

I would buy this car again and probably will!

Marlene Tighe, 05/04/2018
G37 Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The only drawback I have is that I can't stream music from a phone or ipod using bluetooth. I do have a bluetooth phone for calls. I absolutely love the acceleration with this engine. The new Q60's (formerly G37) have changed the engines to a 3.0 turbo so I'll have to see how they perform in comparison to the 3.7. Also and foremost, how much fun they are and how reliable they are before I shell out what they're asking. I purchased this car used with 20k miles on it. It looked new inside and out and had no accidents. I don't have the navigation and don't need it. It has all the other bells and whistles including embroidered leather seats which they no longer offer. I'm seeing a lot more of these on the road now. I also owned a 2008.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
