  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Tiburon
  4. Used 2007 Hyundai Tiburon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Hyundai Tiburon SE Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Tiburon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,095
See Tiburon Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,095
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.0/348.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Torque181 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,095
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,095
220 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Kenwood premium brand speakersyes
Kenwood premium brand stereo systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,095
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,095
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,095
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Front head room38.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
leather/clothyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.1 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room50.6 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Front track59.1 in.
Length173.0 in.
Curb weight2986 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Height52.4 in.
EPA interior volume96.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.6 in.
Width69.3 in.
Rear track59.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Exterior Colors
  • Redfire Pearl
  • Captiva White
  • Carbon Gray
  • Quicksilver
  • Black Pearl
  • Regatta Blue
  • Vivid Blue
Interior Colors
  • Black/Red, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,095
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/45R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,095
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Tiburon Inventory

Related Used 2007 Hyundai Tiburon SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles