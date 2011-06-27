Used 2010 Hyundai Sonata Consumer Reviews

dependable,reliable, and inexpensive to maintain Chris , 09/19/2016 GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful I bought the car used in 2010 with 30,000 miles on it for $11,000. So far with regular maintenance I've had to do nothing but brakes, tires and a battery. I now have 156,000+ and still amazed on how well it runs. I still get 34 mpg on the Hwy and 28+ mixed driving. It was driven daily to and from work 100 miles round trip for 4 years and then recreational driving after retirement for 2 years. Throw in a round trip cross country loan to my daughter , multiple heavy trips to Home Depot, good in the snow, brakes stop on a dime, only had to use the ESC once on an abrupt lane change to avoid an accident ( kind of freaked me out how the car took over) . Everything works as well as the day I bought it A/C, transmission, water pump , power steering etc. Update on review, One year and later 28,000 miles . Only mechanical problem was a wheel bearing on the rear passenger side. repaired and replaced for under $50. still running strong.UPDATE 3/25/2018 171,000 miles and I could have written the same review today, great car would buy again in a heart beat Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fantastic GLS!! pkteacher01 , 03/15/2011 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I purchased this 2010 vehicle recently and I have absolutely no complaings. I am use to driving a mini-van and love the comforts of the size, storage, and power. Due to gas costs I looked for a smaller vehicle with the comfort of a minivan and one that I could afford. I absolutely love this car. This car has so much power to be a 4 cylinder and the gas mileage is fantastic. The technology and comfort is amazing. This even has cruise control--on a standard! Rides like a dream, quiet, and even on bumpy roads it is smooth. I love my car and you will too!

An old familiar face John Hickman , 03/30/2018 GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This Sonata has been very kind to me. Extremely reliable. Total repairs required since I purchased the vehicle new has been one ball joint replaced. I never had so much as a bulb needing replacement (headlamps are still original) until 120,000 miles, when bothe brake lamps finally burnt out after almost eight years. Very comfortable for longer trips (I'm 6'5"/280 lbs.), and gas mileage has been on the high side of predicted. The engine does not consume or lose any oil, which I attribute to Hyundai quality and to having used Mobil 1 oil and oil filters every oil change. I actually prefer driving this Sonata more than my 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited, which seems ponderous in comparison (though I love the gas mileage on longer trips). In my nearly eight years of ownership, the car has never failed to start, has never stranded me on the roadside, and has not so much as suffered a flat (sheer luck, I'm sure). I've owned eight Hyundai vehicles since 1999, and I believe this has been my favorite.

Good car, with caveats bdbarth1 , 11/22/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I purchased this car new in December 2009. Two years and 44,000 miles later, I've got mixed feelings. I commute 65 miles per day (90% hwy) and routinely achieve 33-34 mpg. It's large, comfortable and has been largely trouble-free except for a repainted hood (flaking paint) at 30K and a transmission failure at 39K. Both repairs were covered under warranty. The rebuilt transmission they've installed seems fine, and I'm cautiously optimistic about the car's future. That being said, a new transmission at 39K doesn't give me much confidence. I'm very meticulous on maintenance, so I'm hopeful that'll pay off.