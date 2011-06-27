  1. Home
Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata Limited V6 Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Sonata
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,550
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.3/513.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque229 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower249 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
360 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track62.0 in.
Curb weight3494 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.32 cd.
Length188.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume121.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.4 in.
Width72.1 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Silver Blue
  • Willow Gray
  • Powder White Pearl
  • Bright Silver
  • Natural Khaki
  • Ebony Black
  • Cocoa Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Red
  • Camel Pearl
  • Slate Blue
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa, leather/cloth
  • Cocoa, leather
  • Camel, premium cloth
  • Camel, leather/cloth
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Gray, leather/cloth
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P215/55R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
