Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata Consumer Reviews
Best car ever owned.
Most reliable vehicle, more so than the Corolla, Tacoma, Civic parked in the drive. 123,000 miles, never an issue. Picked it over the Camry & Accord because of comfort. Bought in spring of '08, but is an '09 model. Up to 37.5mpg hwy. Will definitely go Hyundai again. As of 10-28-16, the Sonata now has 123,419 miles, and I won't give it up! Runs perfectly on it's eight and one half year birthday. A couple of issues: First, the dashboard has too much glare in daylight, making it about impossible to see the speedometer with the sun beaming directly into the cockpit. Second, the dimmer rheostat doesn't dim the dash enough for nighttime driving, and as I work nights, it is a bit bothersome. Third, something new for this updated report - some rust on the driver's door, where the door skin folds over to the lower corner closest to the latch, it is crumbling, so it will be interesting to see how severe it becomes. I do wash and wax the car, regularly and it has not been driven on the salted NY winter roads. The car is now parked at our second home in Florida, so I am hoping the rust will not progress. I've also oiled that surface hoping to stop the rusting.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Seven years and still strong
Bought this car in 2009 as a dealer demo with 5000 miles on it. Now 2/26/2016 has 55,000 miles and still drives and smells like a new car. Only problems I have had are the rear brakes, which I fixed myself with new calipers and rotors. Got tired of Hyundai denying the design defect and their refusal to fix under bumper to bumper coverage. The car is well designed, tight and as others have written the V-6 and transmission is fast. Pickup is faster than my 2006 Mustang GT. This is one the nicest cars I have ever owned and I have had Lincolns and Cadillacs. It isn't a plush ride but it is soft for a small car. Staying away from the Dealers and doing maintenance and repairs myself. Doing a brake job takes 30 minutes a wheel and changing the oil is just as fast. I just refuse to pay the Dealer $59 to have a $9 Cabin filter (another 15 min.) replaced. AUGUST 2016-UPDATE: Front speakers became intermittant. Always thought there were only two sound systems in the 2009 but found out I have a third..one with an external amplifier in the trunk passenger side wall.It is not an Infinity System. Repair price $275, replacement from Hyundai $550, bought a Rockford Fosgate 4 channel for $200 and cut the old one out . Didnt realize how bad the Hyundai System sounded . Everything working fine now. Car is still performing well although shift patterns sometimes get strange . UPDATE: AUGUST 30, 2017-Car still performing well, another 5k miles on it with no issues. So far very reliable. Will not even consider buying a new one with all the problems reported with them. UPDATE AUGUST 31, 2019- Another two years and 3k miles on the car. Retirement has reduced the amount of usage and we use the Suburban for our long trips. So far no issues, and did bring the car back to the dealer for recall campaign and free oil change. Still very happy with the car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Like A Best Friend
I love Sonatas. This is my second one and it has been great overall! Pros: * This car is a work horse and a good cruiser. * Fuel economy is outstanding! I've gotten 40 mpg on the highway many times, during non-stop driving and doing between 70-75 mph. * The satellite radio is a great option, you can listen to your favorite station anywhere! Otherwise the CD/flash-drive (USB) is another good option. * Other than routine maintenance performed at the dealership, this car is solid. * Love the stability control! Some cons: * The driver's seat is uncomfortable. It is narrow and lacks support, however, on long trips, you do tend to settle in and forget about it. * The 4 cylinder engine, while effective for, is somewhat under-powered. When the car is loaded for those long, summer trips, or with the a/c running, it can easily lose up to 20hp and you'll notice it when attempting to merge onto a highway. I should have opted for the 6 cylinder version instead. * Tires are very important! Do not go cheap on them and always get the original or better. You will be thankful, especially when it rains as the car tends to lose grip upon accelerating from a stop or going around corners. * I wish navigation was available when I bought it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Another great Hyundai
This is my 4th Hyundai, all great cars. The 09 has 45,000 miles now with absolutely no problems. The 4 cylinder engine has all the performance any normal driver could want. Gas mileage is excellent 44 mpg (imperial gallon) on highway trips. Very well equipped for such an inexpensive car. Move over Toyota!
Rare 2009 Hyundai looks like more expensive auto.
Haven't seen very many 2009 models available. This is a good looking,reliable and comfortable car with lot's of leg room,trunk room,great safety features and good gas mileage too. Owned this car for 10yrs and it has been great.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Sonata
Related Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2004
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2018
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2014
- Used Nissan Altima 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2014
- Used Volvo XC60 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2014
- Used GMC Terrain 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai Tucson 2021
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster