  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Sonata
  4. Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Sonata
5(72%)4(21%)3(3%)2(3%)1(1%)
4.6
358 reviews
Write a review
See all Sonatas for sale
List Price Range
$2,900 - $7,595
Used Sonata for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...72

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best car ever owned.

Geo, 10/27/2015
GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
23 of 23 people found this review helpful

Most reliable vehicle, more so than the Corolla, Tacoma, Civic parked in the drive. 123,000 miles, never an issue. Picked it over the Camry & Accord because of comfort. Bought in spring of '08, but is an '09 model. Up to 37.5mpg hwy. Will definitely go Hyundai again. As of 10-28-16, the Sonata now has 123,419 miles, and I won't give it up! Runs perfectly on it's eight and one half year birthday. A couple of issues: First, the dashboard has too much glare in daylight, making it about impossible to see the speedometer with the sun beaming directly into the cockpit. Second, the dimmer rheostat doesn't dim the dash enough for nighttime driving, and as I work nights, it is a bit bothersome. Third, something new for this updated report - some rust on the driver's door, where the door skin folds over to the lower corner closest to the latch, it is crumbling, so it will be interesting to see how severe it becomes. I do wash and wax the car, regularly and it has not been driven on the salted NY winter roads. The car is now parked at our second home in Florida, so I am hoping the rust will not progress. I've also oiled that surface hoping to stop the rusting.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Seven years and still strong

MICHAEL SLEVENS, 02/27/2016
SE V6 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
34 of 35 people found this review helpful

Bought this car in 2009 as a dealer demo with 5000 miles on it. Now 2/26/2016 has 55,000 miles and still drives and smells like a new car. Only problems I have had are the rear brakes, which I fixed myself with new calipers and rotors. Got tired of Hyundai denying the design defect and their refusal to fix under bumper to bumper coverage. The car is well designed, tight and as others have written the V-6 and transmission is fast. Pickup is faster than my 2006 Mustang GT. This is one the nicest cars I have ever owned and I have had Lincolns and Cadillacs. It isn't a plush ride but it is soft for a small car. Staying away from the Dealers and doing maintenance and repairs myself. Doing a brake job takes 30 minutes a wheel and changing the oil is just as fast. I just refuse to pay the Dealer $59 to have a $9 Cabin filter (another 15 min.) replaced. AUGUST 2016-UPDATE: Front speakers became intermittant. Always thought there were only two sound systems in the 2009 but found out I have a third..one with an external amplifier in the trunk passenger side wall.It is not an Infinity System. Repair price $275, replacement from Hyundai $550, bought a Rockford Fosgate 4 channel for $200 and cut the old one out . Didnt realize how bad the Hyundai System sounded . Everything working fine now. Car is still performing well although shift patterns sometimes get strange . UPDATE: AUGUST 30, 2017-Car still performing well, another 5k miles on it with no issues. So far very reliable. Will not even consider buying a new one with all the problems reported with them. UPDATE AUGUST 31, 2019- Another two years and 3k miles on the car. Retirement has reduced the amount of usage and we use the Suburban for our long trips. So far no issues, and did bring the car back to the dealer for recall campaign and free oil change. Still very happy with the car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Like A Best Friend

Anthony, 05/20/2016
GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

I love Sonatas. This is my second one and it has been great overall! Pros: * This car is a work horse and a good cruiser. * Fuel economy is outstanding! I've gotten 40 mpg on the highway many times, during non-stop driving and doing between 70-75 mph. * The satellite radio is a great option, you can listen to your favorite station anywhere! Otherwise the CD/flash-drive (USB) is another good option. * Other than routine maintenance performed at the dealership, this car is solid. * Love the stability control! Some cons: * The driver's seat is uncomfortable. It is narrow and lacks support, however, on long trips, you do tend to settle in and forget about it. * The 4 cylinder engine, while effective for, is somewhat under-powered. When the car is loaded for those long, summer trips, or with the a/c running, it can easily lose up to 20hp and you'll notice it when attempting to merge onto a highway. I should have opted for the 6 cylinder version instead. * Tires are very important! Do not go cheap on them and always get the original or better. You will be thankful, especially when it rains as the car tends to lose grip upon accelerating from a stop or going around corners. * I wish navigation was available when I bought it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Another great Hyundai

D Fuller, 11/02/2010
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

This is my 4th Hyundai, all great cars. The 09 has 45,000 miles now with absolutely no problems. The 4 cylinder engine has all the performance any normal driver could want. Gas mileage is excellent 44 mpg (imperial gallon) on highway trips. Very well equipped for such an inexpensive car. Move over Toyota!

Report Abuse

Rare 2009 Hyundai looks like more expensive auto.

Lawrence, 11/26/2018
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

Haven't seen very many 2009 models available. This is a good looking,reliable and comfortable car with lot's of leg room,trunk room,great safety features and good gas mileage too. Owned this car for 10yrs and it has been great.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345...72
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sonatas for sale

Related Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles